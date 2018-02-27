Miguel Sano Reportedly Meets with MLB Investigators About Alleged Assault

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 18: Miguel Sano #22 of the Minnesota Twins runs the bases against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the game on August 18, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Diamondbacks 10-3. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Minnesota Twins star Miguel Sano reportedly met with MLB investigators Tuesday about an alleged assault from 2015, according to La Velle E. Neal and Phil Miller of the Star Tribune

Freelance photographer Betsy Bissen accused the 24-year-old of assault in December through a detailed account on Twitter, via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post.

Sano denied the incident took place.

"I unequivocally deny the allegation made against me today—it never happened," Sano said in a statement through his agent, Kyle Thousand of Roc Nation, via Miller. "I have the utmost respect for women, especially those working in professional sports, and I deeply sympathize with anyone who has experienced sexual harassment. There is no place for it in our society."

Despite the denial, Bissen's account needed to be taken seriously. She said Sano "tried repeatedly to kiss her and attempted to forcibly take her into a room after an autograph signing in 2015," per Sanchez. 

"No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me," she wrote on Twitter, adding she was "sore all over" from stopping Sano's attempts.

Major League Baseball announced January it would conduct an investigation, but the team was hopeful there would be a resolution before spring training began, per Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press.

While the inquiry has continued into the spring, interviewing Sano could signal it is nearing a resolution.

The third baseman is entering his fourth season in the majors and is coming off his first All-Star appearance in 2017.

