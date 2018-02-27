Aaron Rodgers, Packers Have Made Progress Toward New Contract

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are already on their way to signing Aaron Rodgers to another extension, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

General manager Brian Gutekunst, executive vice president Russ Ball and team president Mark Murphy have been involved in the process of finalizing a new deal.

"We've had discussions with his representative," Murphy said Tuesday. "I have a lot of confidence in Brian and Russ and Aaron as well. We want to create a win-win."

Rodgers still has two years remaining on the five-year, $110 million deal he signed in 2013, per Spotrac. He is set to make $39.8 million in base salary, plus roster and workout bonuses, through 2019.

While his 2018 base salary leads the NFL, his average annual cost of $22 million is only eighth highest among quarterbacks, per Spotrac.

This could be considered a discount for a player who has earned six Pro Bowl appearances and two MVP awards. His 103.8 career passer rating is the highest in NFL history.

Although a broken collarbone limited him to just seven games last season, he still produced a 97.2 quarterback rating when healthy. The team's 3-6 record without him also showed his value to the team.

Rodgers didn't seem worried about his next contract when asked about it last June.

"When it comes to setting the market values, I let that stuff take care of itself," he said, per Demovsky. "I know my value in this league, and I know the team appreciates me. I'm going to continue to make myself an indispensable part of this roster."

With Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers five-year deal worth $137.5 million a prime example of how quarterback contracts continue to rise, the Packers will likely want to complete a new deal before Rodgers' value becomes even greater.