Dwyane Wade Undecided About Whether He'll Retire After Season

Earlier this month, Dwyane Wade said he wouldn't have a farewell tour on his way out of the NBA. Apparently, his farewell could be even closer than expected.

The Miami Heat guard told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald he's unsure if he will return for the 2018-19 season.

"I don't know," Wade said. "I have told everybody around me that I am taking it after this season and go from there. It's the first year I've ever went into the summer with that mindset. I always went into it as a free agent or opting out of a deal to get another deal. This is the first summer I can say I'm just going into the summer and see how I feel and see the position this organization is in and go from there. I'm not really concerned with it, honestly. I'm cool with whatever I decide to do. It will be my decision."

Wade, 36, returned to the Heat at the trade deadline after spending the first half of the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's struggled since his return, averaging 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in five games.

The Heat are 2-3 in those contests and have struggled to find a proper spot for him in the rotation—much in the same way Cleveland did. His shooting splits are not strong enough to justify using him as a high-volume scorer, and his athleticism has dropped off, making him a minus defender.

Since returning to Miami after a year-and-a-half odyssey that sent him to Chicago and Cleveland, Wade has said he'll never play for another franchise. He elaborated on the factors that will influence whether he retires:

"A lot of things go into it. Do you want to put that same grind in again? As you get older, it's a different kind of grind to get ready for games, to get your body ready. [And] can you mentally go through another year and give it your all and not be checked out in the middle of that season?

"[Udonis Haslem] always talked about, as you get older, you take it year by year. But this is the first summer that I will go into the summer and say I ain't got much hair left, but I'm going to let my hair down and look at everything as a whole, my family and basketball. Being back here helps that situation for me, makes the decision even easier since now that I'm back already. And sit down with Pat [Riley] and Micky [Arison] and everybody and see what's best for me and go from there."

Wade, who agreed to a buyout with the Bulls before the season, signed a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum with Cleveland. He will be a free agent this summer.