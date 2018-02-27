USC WR Joseph Lewis Won't Face Felony Charges After Domestic Violence Arrest

William Mancebo/Getty Images

USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis will not face felony charges related to a Feb. 12 arrest for alleged domestic battery.

On Tuesday, Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com reported the Los Angeles County district attorney's office sent the case to the Los Angeles City attorney's office for consideration of a potential misdemeanor charge.

No further information about the incident has been released.

School spokesperson Tim Tessalone confirmed in a statement following the arrest Lewis had been suspended from the Trojans' football program pending an investigation.

"USC takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation," he said. "While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student has been suspended from all football-related activities. Student disciplinary records and student conduct proceedings are confidential at USC and protected by law."

Lewis, a 5-star prospect when he committed to USC last February, made four catches for 39 yards during his true freshman campaign in 2017.