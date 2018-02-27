LeBron James Calls Billboards Trying to Recruit Him to 76ers 'Very Flattering'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James said it was "very flattering" to hear about the three billboards attempting to convince him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

"You can say it's a distraction, it's not. Not a distraction," James said Tuesday, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. "It is actually very flattering that I'm sitting here at 33 and in my 15th year and teams or guys—I don't want to say teams because that becomes tampering—but people in their respective city want me to play for them. That's cool I think. That's dope."

Ashley Bastock of NEO Sports Insiders shared James' full comments:

ESPN's Darren Rovell shared photos of the three billboards, one of which asks for James to "complete the process":

"We're passionate about Philadelphia," said Asher Raphael, the co-CEO of the company behind the billboards, in an interview with Rovell. "We have an amazing city, it's the best sports town and it's an awesome place to live. We think the best athletes should want to play here."

The marketing campaign may not be all that outrageous.

USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt reported in November some NBA executives believe the 76ers will make a push to sign James should he decide not to re-sign with the Cavaliers. And while Philadelphia hasn't reached the playoffs since 2011-12, young stars such as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons could make the team an enticing prospect for James.

Of course, James may not be all that eager to sign with a team that's still on its way to title contention—rather than one with a proven track record in the postseason. The Cavs are also a far different team than they were in November after general manager Koby Altman reshaped the roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

As bright as Philadelphia's future is, Cleveland may still provide James with his best chance at winning another title—at least on a team in the Eastern Conference.