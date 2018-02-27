Dion Lewis on Free Agency: 'My Main Thing Is Making Sure That I'm Valued'

Elsa/Getty Images

Dion Lewis spent the early part of career bouncing around from team to team, but after establishing himself with the New England Patriots, he's ready to be paid what he's worth.

"My main thing is making sure that I'm valued," Lewis said on The Adam Schefter Podcast on Tuesday, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. "That's my biggest thing. Make sure I'm valued the way I value myself. That's the biggest thing."

A former fifth-round pick, Lewis spent time with three different teams during his first four years in the league. However, once he got to New England, his versatility made him a key part of the Patriots' success.

When Lewis says he wants to be valued, there are a lot of teams that must be taken into account.

The journeyman made a name for himself by serving as a multipurpose back during his first season playing for Bill Belichick. Not only did he run for 234 yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry, but he also had 388 receiving yards. Even as the Patriots added to their running back depth, the versatile Pitt product continued to get touches.

Lewis had a career year in 2017, rushing for 896 yards and adding 214 receiving yards. In addition to his role in the Patriots offense, he was asked to handle kickoff returns on a regular basis for the first time since his rookie season. He averaged 24.8 yards per return and took one 103 yards to the house.

Coming up on 28 years old, Lewis does not have the typical wear and tear that a workhorse back of his age might have.

"I think I have a lot to give. I think my career's just getting started, especially these last three years," Lewis said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. "My first three years in the league, I didn't even get to play. You know, I didn't take many hits. So these past three years is the only opportunity I really got to be on the field."

As for those who wonder if he is just a product of the Patriots system, he may get a chance to prove himself elsewhere. He understands that he may be sporting a new uniform in 2018.

"It's a business," Lewis added. "I'm not putting all my eggs in one basket."

Whether it's in New England or elsewhere, Lewis has a lot to offer a team. Now, it's time to see who values his skill set the most.