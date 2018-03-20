Seth Rollins' Cash-in and the Most Shocking Moments in WrestleMania HistoryMarch 20, 2018
Seth Rollins' Cash-in and the Most Shocking Moments in WrestleMania History
As Roman Reigns edged his way towards victory over Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins shocked the planet by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to steal the title in what became known as the "heist of the century."
The crazy moment became one of WWE's most enthralling conclusions to any WrestleMania card, as the Architect established himself as the company's primary Superstar.
WrestleMania 34 will once again see Reigns pitted against Lesnar after the Big Dog's victory at the 2018 Elimination Chamber, as wrestling fans seek the entertainment achieved from the magnificent main event of 2015.
Here, we take a look at the most shocking moments in 'Mania history and the events that changed the course of the company's direction.
Ultimate Warrior Pins Hulk Hogan to Win World Heavyweight Championship
Back in the pre-Attitude era, it was babyfaces who paved the way for WWE's global success, as Hulk Hogan became one of them most recognisable figures on the planet.
As his mantra of training, saying your prayers and eating your vitamins made its way into popular culture, it appeared the Hulkster would stay at the top of the company for an indefinite period.
Step forward the Ultimate Warrior, who was chiselled and crazy but as much a superhero as Hogan.
The Warrior was established as an Intercontinental Champion, and when WWE pitted Hogan's World Championship in a title vs. title match, no one really believed the face that ran the place was going to drop his crown to the young upstart.
At WrestleMania VI, the company changed forever, as Warrior pinned Hogan in the centre of the ring to become WWE Champion.
The moment was truly shocking, as millions of young fans had never seen Hogan pinned cleanly in competition.
It was a significant new direction for Vince McMahon's philosophy, but Hogan's popularity ensured he would return to the top of the mountain as Warrior lost momentum over the years.
Hogan Shocks Yokozuna in 22 Seconds to Win Heavyweight Title
The match between WWE champion Bret Hart and sumo character Yokozuna was supposed to be a storyline of technical guile against mammoth size at WrestleMania IX, but as the challenger defeated the Excellence of Execution, the night became remembered as the advent of Hulk Hogan's last major run as WWE's central character.
Yokozuna pinned Hart after his manager Mr Fuji threw salt into the Canadian's eyes, prompting Hogan to run to the ring to protest against the result.
Fuji immediately challenged the Hulkster to an impromptu title match, with his client holding the belt aloft, and the Hitman implored his friend to enter the ring and fight for the championship.
After just 22 seconds, Hogan was the champion once again, as Fiji's dastardly plan to embarrass the Hulkster quickly collapsed.
A swift leg drop saw Hogan shock and awe fans around the globe, and the most famous wrestler in the world was once again the king.
Bret Hart and Steve Austin Perform Double-Turn at WrestleMania 13
By the time WrestleMania 13 had been booked, Vince McMahon's flagship event was firmly established as wrestling's biggest stage.
The main event saw the Undertaker face Sycho Sid for the WWE Heavyweight title, but the show was completely stolen by a match for the ages.
The ultimate babyface battled the archetypal heel, as Bret Hart was challenged by Steve Austin in a submission match, and the pair produced a brutal encounter that changed the future of WWE forever.
In one of the company's most important storyline decisions in history, the bout saw Hart switch to a heel persona, as Austin was cheered to the rafters as WWE's new favourite face.
The pair battled across the arena, as Hart's aggression saw Austin covered in blood and exhausted.
The match ended as Austin passed out in the ring under the pressure of a sharpshooter, but Hart continued to pound on his opponent after the win.
The conclusion saw the Hitman booed as he left the arena, but Austin was celebrated by the crowd, and the Attitude Era took its burgeoning steps as Stone Cold became the most important figure in the company after his popularity exploded.
Edge Spears Mick Foley Through a Burning Table at WrestleMania 22
Hardcore matches had become popularised in wrestling culture over the years, but one of WrestleMania's most shocking moments came in 2006 as Edge battled Mick Foley in a violent encounter.
In a fight buried deep in the card, Edge and Foley produced one of 'Mania's greatest moments, and the fight was widely acknowledged as the best of the night in Chicago.
Edge and Foley epitomised hardcore fighting in the fourth bout of the event, and Lita was to prove vital in the grudge match.
The pair had feuded in the lead up to WrestleMania 22, and their relationship was to conclude with a fiery end.
Lita delivered a low blow to Foley, and a table was set on fire as Edge saw his opponent hovering on the perimeter of the ring.
The next instant became a classic moment in the career of both fighters, as Edge speared Foley off ringside straight through the heart of the burning structure.
Edge scored the pinfall as the duo smouldered, and Foley had another classic hardcore moment under his belt.
Stone Cold and Vince McMahon Join Forces at WrestleMania X-7
One of the greatest feuds in WWE history found resolution at WrestleMania X-Seven, as Vince McMahon settled his differences with Steve Austin.
The moment shocked fans as Stone Cold performed a dramatic and unexpected heel turn.
Aided by the chairman of the board in his WWE Championship bout with the Rock, Austin beat the living daylights out of the reigning champion in a No Disqualification Match, with McMahon providing the assist in a bloody battle of wills.
WWE had rebuilt its reputation on Austin's perpetual vendetta against McMahon, and the dramatic twist at 'Mania had fans holding their heads in their hands.
Austin turned his back on his fanbase after battling back against a neck injury, and his new alliance with his former enemy turned a page in the company's history.
The sight of McMahon and Austin shaking hands at the end of the match will continue to live in the minds of every wrestling aficionado who watched the title change hands.
Brock Lesnar Ends the Undertaker's Streak in WrestleMania's Most Shocking Result
It was the winning streak that was never meant to end. Or at least, we thought.
The Undertaker's place in history was already assured by the time he faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX on April 6, 2014.
Lesnar was the all-conquering Beast, and even though he clearly had the tools to win the match, the likelyhood of WWE ending one of its longest-running storylines appeared remote.
The buildup was perfect, as advocate Paul Heyman cut brilliant promo after brilliant promo, promising his client was going to end the streak in New Orleans.
The two men threw the kitchen sink at each other, and a multitude of finishing moves were countered by near falls and gasps from the crowd.
Eventually, Lesnar hit the Deadman with a third F5, and the Undertaker was beaten, with fans in the audience in a state of shock at the most unexpected WrestleMania moment in the history of the event.
Heyman continues to reference the bout in his advocation of Lesnar to the current day, and the fight will never be forgotten by fans of the sport.