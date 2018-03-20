Seth Rollins' Cash-in and the Most Shocking Moments in WrestleMania History

0 of 6

As Roman Reigns edged his way towards victory over Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins shocked the planet by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to steal the title in what became known as the "heist of the century."

The crazy moment became one of WWE's most enthralling conclusions to any WrestleMania card, as the Architect established himself as the company's primary Superstar.

WrestleMania 34 will once again see Reigns pitted against Lesnar after the Big Dog's victory at the 2018 Elimination Chamber, as wrestling fans seek the entertainment achieved from the magnificent main event of 2015.

Here, we take a look at the most shocking moments in 'Mania history and the events that changed the course of the company's direction.