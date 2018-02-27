NFL Competition Committee Reportedly Discussing Altering Catch Rule

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Jesse James #81 of the Pittsburgh Steelers dives for the end zone for an apparent touchdown in the fourth quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After official review, it was ruled an incomplete pass (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
The NFL is reportedly looking into potential changes to the catch rule. 

Per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL's competition committee is discussing the elimination of the rule stating a receiver must maintain possession of the football after hitting the ground. 

Maske also noted the committee is talking about a maximum penalty of 15 yards for pass interference. 

The portion of the catch rule being examined came up during the New England Patriots' 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15. 

Steelers tight end Jesse James appeared to catch the go-ahead touchdown pass in the final minute, but the ball came loose as he dove for the end zone. The referees overturned the call to an incomplete pass, and Ben Roethlisberger was picked off by Patriots safety Duron Harmon two plays later. 

Alberto Riveron, NFL vice president of officiating, explained after the game why the play was overturned. 

"As we can see, Roethlisberger completes a pass to James and James is going to the ground as he reached the goal line and that's the key here, he is going to the ground," Riveron told reporters

Any proposed rule changes from the competition committee will go to the owners meetings for final approval, where it would need 24 of 32 votes to pass. 

