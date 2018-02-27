Report: Jerry Jones Asks for Hearing to Appeal over $2M Fees from Roger Goodell

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is prepared to fight the more than $2 million in legal fees he could potentially pay the NFL.

Both NFL.com's Judy Battista and the Washington Post's Mark Maske reported Tuesday that Jones is hopeful of getting a hearing in front of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss the penalty.

The New York Times' Ken Belson had originally reported Goodell was fining Jones, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport clarified the punishment represented a "reimbursement of costs incurred by member clubs."

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the fees were connected to the money the NFL spent preparing for a potential lawsuit from Jones, as well as the financial expenditures that resulted from the various legal defenses of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension.

Jones had attempted to stall the ongoing negotiations between Goodell and the NFL's compensation committee over an extension for the commissioner. According to Belson, Jones even took the step of hiring attorney David Boies in preparation for a possible lawsuit to halt the negotiations.

ESPN.com's Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham reported Jones hoped to replace Goodell with a successor of his choosing, though it was unclear whom Jones had identified as Goodell's replacement.

Belson reported in December that Goodell signed a five-year extension worth $4 million guaranteed annually with bonuses that could increase his total earnings to $200 million over the life of the deal.