Report: Kurt Coleman, Saints Agree to 3-Year Contract After Panthers Release

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

After three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, safety Kurt Coleman will reportedly join the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Coleman will sign a three-year deal with the Saints.

In 12 games with the Panthers last season, Coleman had 76 tackles and three pass deflections. It marked the first time since the 2013 campaign that he didn't record at least one interception. Carolina released the 29-year-old defensive end in February.

Injuries hampered the safety's performance last year, when he missed four games. Coleman was out early in the season after spraining his left MCL in Week 4. Not only that, but he also was out in Week 17 because of an ankle injury.

Coleman has never played 16 regular-season games in his eight-year NFL career, but last season was the first time he did not appear in at least 14. In fact, he played in 15 contests in six of his first seven campaigns. His durability made him a player teams could count on, and that cannot be overlooked.

Although he is coming off his worst statistical season as a Panther, Coleman still adds value to a team on and off the field. He has experience playing both safety positions, nabbing a career-high seven interceptions as a free safety in 2015 before making the move to strong safety. His leadership also adds to his impact. Panthers players voted him a team captain last season.

Head coach Ron Rivera had nothing but kind words to say about Coleman as the two sides went their separate ways, per Bryan Strickland of the team's website: "Kurt came in and brought leadership and direction to our young secondary. He helped us establish what our identity is. He was a huge contributor to the growth and development of that unit. He carried himself and represented this organization very well."

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Carolina wanted to get younger at the position. The veteran safety carried a $5.25 million cap hit.

Coleman will turn 30 on July 1, but he still has the ability to make plays and be a strong veteran presence. As he looks to put last year behind him, the Saints are positioned to be rewarded by bringing him on board.



New Orleans has a strong secondary, anchored by 2017 rookies Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams, so it only has to use Coleman as a role player. His playmaking ability will translate well on the speedy turf at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.