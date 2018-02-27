Manchester United Transfer News: Robert Lewandowski, Christian Eriksen Rumours

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Sky Sports News reported United and Chelsea will compete for Polish superstar Lewandowski, with the attacker ready to depart the Bundesliga champions. Bayern will not be motivated to sell, but Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain could also table bids if the player convinces his club to authorise his exit. Lewandowski is under contract in Bavaria until 2021, and he has employed prominent agent Pini Zahavi to represent him as he reportedly desires a fresh start.

The forward's potential availability would trigger one of the biggest sagas of the summer, as the elite sides in Europe battle for his signature.

The 29-year-old remains prolific and consistent and is widely regarded as one of the best No. 9's in world football.

The Pole has scored 20 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances this term, including five in six UEFA Champions League games.

United have a range of exciting attackers at their disposal, but Red Devils coach Jose Mourinho has struggled to make his team ruthless in the final third.

The Old Trafford giants have scored 53 goals in the Premier League compared to Manchester City's 79 strikes, and it's a gap Mourinho must bridge next summer.

Former footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft predicted Lewandowski will end up in the Spanish capital next term but thinks United could sign Gareth Bale:

Here is Poland's skipper in action:

Any move for Lewandowski would call into question Romelu Lukaku's starting position at United, but with Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to leave the Theatre of Dreams, Mourinho will desire a new striker.

Per Paul Wilson of the Guardian, Mourinho has confirmed the legendary Swede can leave the club if he wants to find a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Lukaku has appeared isolated as the No. 9 at times in his first year at the club, and the Special One must assess his creative options in midfield.

Spurs playmaker Eriksen has been reportedly linked with a possible switch to United, with his agent Martin Schoots welcoming the interest in his client after a sensational period in north London.

Speaking to Danish newspaper BT (h/t Simon Rice of Metro), Schoots admitted clubs have recently enquired about the midfielder.

Schoots said:

"I don’t comment on rumours much.

"But when clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are mentioned, it’s always a compliment.

"Since Christian was 14 years old, big clubs have shown interest.

"The first were Chelsea, AC Milan and Barcelona, since then there has been no transfer window without any offer or interest."

Eriksen has blossomed under Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, and he has transformed from a luxurious talent into one of English football's most lethal providers.

The player's improvement has partly been responsible for the rise of his club, and the rapid acceleration of Harry Kane to the forefront of world football.

Mourinho initially bought Henrikh Mkhitaryan to provide his team with flair and assists, but with the Armenian's quick sale to Arsenal, United must now find an attacker to link play.

Alexis Sanchez is able to feature in a deeper position, but Mourinho needs to play the Chilean superstar as close to the striker as possible—opening the door to a move for a talent like Eriksen.