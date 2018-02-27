Tim Tebow Listed as Extra for Mets After Suffering Ankle Injury on Sprinkler

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2018

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - FEBRUARY 24: Tim Tebow #83 of the New York Mets looks on before a Grapefruit League spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals at First Data Field on February 24, 2018 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Cardinals won 10-5. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Breathe easy, Tim Tebow fans. It appears the New York Mets outfielder's injury won't keep him sidelined for long.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Tebow is listed as an extra for Tuesday's spring training game against the Houston Astros despite spraining his ankle last week on a sprinkler head in the outfield.

Given it's only February, there's no reason to push Tebow if there's any chance of making the injury worse. Of course, the former quarterback is used to playing through pain.

"I'm trying to be smart about it and keep [the ankle] taped," Tebow told reportersSunday.

Tebow no doubt wants to put the injury behind him and get back on the field to prove himself at his second spring training. He hit .148 last spring and .226 combined at two Single-A stops. Plenty of questions remain as to whether the former Heisman Trophy winner can cut it in professional baseball, even if Mets general manager Sandy Alderson "think(s) he will play in the major leagues" at some point.

Injury or not, Tebow stood little chance of heading north with the team at the end of camp. Spring training is a chance for the organization to see what it has in the 30-year-old, while also drawing a crowd to the ballpark thanks to the fan favorite.

While the ankle injury may be something to keep an eye on, Tebow looks to be on track to get back on the diamond as early as Tuesday.

