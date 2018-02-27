Paul George Says Thunder Big 3 Are 'Officiated Differently' Than Others in NBA

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Paul George attempted seven free throws in his team's 112-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday, but he took issue with the way he and teammates Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony—who combined for two free throws—were officiated.

"It's tough. We're so aggressive; we play at the rim constantly," George said of the trio, per Royce Young of ESPN.com. "We're just officiated differently, all three of us. And it's tough. At least one of us [should] get the benefit of the doubt. But when we're on that floor no one is getting the better side of that whistle. But we're going to keep attacking, we're going to keep being aggressive. That's our job, to put pressure on them. At some point it's gotta work out for us."

This isn't the first time George complained about the officials while suggesting the Thunder's Big Three don't receive the same benefit of the doubt as other stars around the league. Young noted he was fined $15,000 in November for similar comments after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Young did point out "George, Westbrook and Anthony are all getting to the free throw line at lower rates than in recent seasons" and said George in particular "was demonstrative talking with the officials a number of times after driving at the basket with contact and no call," during Monday's contest.

This is yet another incident of an NBA player taking issue with the officials this season.

Steve Aschburner of NBA.com reported a group of players and officials met during All-Star Weekend in an effort to "hash out problems in their working relationship" as players have grown more visibly frustrated with some of the calls this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James turned heads with comments suggesting shooters are rewarded with more whistles than drivers after his team lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

"We're at a point now where we protect the shooter more than the driver," James told reporters, via Young. "There's no reason I should be going to the line four times in a game when I drive 100 times to the paint and I'm getting hit and slapped and grabbed and whatever and whatnot. We protect the shooter. That's what it's turned into. 'Chicks dig the long ball,' and that's what it's about."

As for Oklahoma City's contest against Orlando, George led the way with 26 points, while Westbrook and Anthony each finished in single digits with eight and nine points, respectively.

The Thunder are 35-27 and tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers for the Nos. 5-7 seeds in the Western Conference but just two games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 3 seed and two games ahead of the ninth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

George's comments could hypothetically lead to officials paying more attention to contact when the members of the Thunder threesome attack the lane, which could prove critical down the stretch in such a tight race.