Steph Curry Replies to LeBron James' Ref Comments: 'Chicks Do Dig the Long Ball'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry disagreed with Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, who argued referees tend to whistle fouls against shooters more than they assess fouls committed on players driving to the basket.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater shared Curry's response when asked about James' remarks:

James voiced his frustration after the Cavs lost 110-94 to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin:

"We're at a point now where we protect the shooter more than the driver. There's no reason I should be going to the line four times in a game when I drive 100 times to the paint and I'm getting hit and slapped and grabbed and whatever and whatnot. We protect the shooter. That's what it's turned into. 'Chicks dig the long ball,' and that's what it's about."

Curry got to the charity stripe just once in Monday's 125-111 win over the New York Knicks.

Coincidentally, James and Curry were both averaging six free throws per game before Monday, which does little to end the overall dispute between the two. Broadly speaking, the numbers would seem to favor Curry's assessment of the situation.

Frontcourt players occupy five of the top 10 spots for most free throws per game. And of the five backcourt players, three—Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan and Jimmy Butler—would arguably qualify more so as a penetrator than a perimeter shooter.

James Harden toes a line between the two categories. He's leading the NBA in three-point attempts (557) but draws plenty of fouls when he's driving to the basket.

Harden may have inadvertently made it harder for shooters to draw fouls:

James' and Curry's comments only add to what has been a season full of NBA players voicing their opinions on the state of officiating in the NBA.