John Cena Says He Can't Challenge Undertaker; Will Appear on WWE SmackDown Live

JP Yim/Getty Images

John Cena offered little clarity regarding his outlook for WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans.

Cena mentioned how his failures at the 2018 Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber limited his opportunities at WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year. He then issued a challenge to The Undertaker, per WWE's official Twitter account:

However, Cena backtracked, saying that match is impossible and he'll instead head to SmackDown Live on Tuesday night to get a better idea of his WrestleMania plans:

Though The Undertaker seemingly retired at WrestleMania 33, his cryptic promo at the Raw 25 special in January got some fans speculating he may wrestle again. The Deadman didn't emphatically state he was done in the ring and left a lot unsaid in his brief return:

It's possible Cena called a potential encounter with The Undertaker "impossible" merely as a prelude to get the wheels in motion and draw 'Taker out of his hiatus.

Plus, there aren't many better ways to get fans excited about SmackDown Live than teasing appearances by both Cena and The Undertaker. WWE would seemingly gain little by having Cena specifically mention a potential match with The Undertaker, only to pull the rug out moments later.

Of course, it's equally plausible WWE wanted to put an end to any speculation about The Undertaker's involvement and eliminate that possibility months away from the show.

Beyond his symbolic retirement, The Undertaker simply may be in no shape to compete. He turns 53 in March and has looked a shell of his old self in recent years despite wrestling a very limited schedule.

Regardless of whether Cena vs. The Undertaker happens, there's no question WWE did a great job of building up the anticipation for Tuesday's SmackDown Live.