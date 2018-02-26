Neymar's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Metatarsal; Out vs. Real Madrid

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has suffered "a sprain of the right ankle and fissure of the fifth metatarsal," according to the club, and will miss the second leg of PSG's round-of-16 Champions League matchup against Real Madrid on March 6, per BBC Sport.

PSG did not offer a timetable for Neymar's return, however.

The injury occurred on Sunday during PSG's Ligue 1 match against Marseille.

The Brazilian superstar has been nothing short of superb for the Paris giants, scoring 19 goals and adding 13 assists in 20 league matches while notching six goals and three assists in seven Champions League appearances.

His grade of 9.11 from WhoScored.com in Champions League play is first among all players, while his 8.95 grade in Ligue 1 play tops that league. Suffice to say, Neymar has fulfilled his end of the bargain after PSG paid a world-record £200 million transfer fee to Barcelona to acquire the player over the summer.

While a player of Neymar's stature isn't replaceable and his absence will be felt—with estimates putting his recovery time at a month or more, per Fox Soccer—PSG certainly have the firepower to tread water without him.

An even bigger emphasis will be placed on dangerous attackers like Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, while Julian Draxler should see more run as well.

PSG's hopes for a European crown may have to be put on hold, however. The Parisians already trail Real Madrid on aggregate, 3-1, and mounting a comeback against a team of Los Blancos' stature is no small task. Even with Neymar, PSG were up against the wall at home.

Without him, their chances have dwindled significantly.