Russell Wilson Hits 6 Homers in Yankees BP with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson proved his mettle during a Monday batting practice session with some of the best power hitters in Major League Baseball.

Coley Harvey of ESPN noted Wilson reported to the New York Yankees' spring training facility Monday after the Bronx Bombers acquired him via trade from the Texas Rangers' organization.

According to Harvey, Wilson drilled six home runs during a batting practice session as part of a group that included sluggers Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Greg Bird and Gary Sanchez. Stanton tallied 15 long balls, Judge connected on 10, Bird had eight and Sanchez finished behind the signal-caller with five.

This isn't just a fellow professional athlete showing up as a stunt or public relations grab, though, even though he won't be playing in any games.

Wilson played baseball at North Carolina State and showed enough to merit the Colorado Rockies using a fourth-round pick on him in the 2010 MLB draft. He even played parts of two seasons in Class A ball before directing his attention toward football.

"This is what I've known my whole life," Wilson said, per Harvey. "Now, I couldn't just step on a basketball court. I wouldn't be good at basketball, but baseball, it's like riding a bike once you get back out there for me. It's not an easy sport, though. It's very, very difficult."

The Yankees hold a special place for Wilson; his late father was a lifelong fan of the team.

"I always told my dad I'd be a New York Yankee, and now I'm here," Wilson said.

As for the rest of the Yankees, they are attempting to take another step forward after reaching Game 7 of the American League Championship Series last season before losing to the eventual World Series winners in the Houston Astros.

They traded for Stanton this offseason, adding the 2017 National League MVP fresh off a 59-homer season to a lineup already featuring the likes of Judge and Sanchez. As a result, the Yankees are listed as plus-550 to win the 2018 World Series (bet $100 to win $550) on OddsShark, which are the same odds as the Astros and behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (plus-500).