EPL Week 29 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in what is the standout fixture from the weekend's Premier League slate.

Elsewhere, Liverpool welcome Newcastle United to Anfield in a game that has traditionally produced plenty of goals, Manchester United head to Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur host Huddersfield Town.

Week 28 Premier League Fixtures

Saturday, March 3

12:30 p.m. Burnley vs. Everton (1-0)

3 p.m. Leicester City vs. Bournemouth (1-1)

3 p.m. Southampton vs. Stoke City (0-1)

3 p.m. Swansea City vs. West Ham United (2-0)

3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Huddersfield Town (3-0)

3 p.m. Watford vs. West Bromwich Albion (2-0)

5:30 p.m. Liverpool vs. Newcastle United (3-1)

Sunday, March 4

1:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal (2-2)

4 p.m. Manchester City vs. Chelsea (2-1)

Monday, March 5

8 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United (1-2)

Key Players

Willian, Chelsea

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Willian is in a rich vein of form and heads to the Etihad Stadium with four goals in his last four outings. The Brazilian was on target against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League with a clinical strike, and also followed that up against Manchester United with a fierce effort that beat goalkeeper David De Gea at his near post.

Squawka Football showed just how good he was against Jose Mourinho's side:

The Brazilian has not always been first choice under Antonio Conte this season but has proved to be Chelsea's most effective attacker in recent games and has the pace and power to trouble Manchester City.

Football writer Muhammad Butt said Willian is outperforming Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard:

Opta showed he is having his most effective campaign for Chelsea from an attacking point of view:

At home Manchester City will expect to have plenty of the ball, which means Willian's pace on the counter-attack could prove crucial for Chelsea. The Brazilian may also look to shoot from range and could test Ederson in goal.

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

De Bruyne will hope to give Chelsea another example of what they could have had, as he takes on his former side on Sunday. The Belgian spent two years at Chelsea before joining Wolfsburg in January 2014, prior to his move to City.

The midfielder has been integral to City's success this season, orchestrating the team's attacks from midfield while also providing valuable goals. Squawka Football highlighted just how effective he's been:

Goal's Sam Lee also showed how trusted he is out on the pitch by Pep Guardiola:

Having lost at Old Trafford, Chelsea can ill-afford another defeat, particularly as they have fallen out of the top four. Antonio Conte may set his side out to contain City, and Chelsea showed in the recent 1-1 draw against Barcelona just how difficult they can be to break down.

While City possess plenty of firepower with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane, it may just take a bit more guile to unlock the Chelsea defence, and De Bruyne is the man who can supply it for the hosts.