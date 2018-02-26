Bayern Munich Transfer News: Latest Robert Lewandowski Premier League Rumours

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes may have dismissed rumours the Poland international is set to leave the club, but speculation continues to intensify, with new reports saying Chelsea and Manchester United will battle it out for the striker.

According to Sky Sports News, Lewandowski's decision to switch to agent Pini Zahavi came as a result of his desire to leave Bavaria. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as suitors, but the former Borussia Dortmund man will have to convince Bayern to sell first.

The report goes directly against recent comments from both the player and Heynckes, who moved to dismiss all speculation. The former told reporters the move to Zahavi had nothing to do with a desire for a transfer to Real, per Chris Burton of Goal:

"No, that [agent change] has nothing to do with this speculation. I haven't heard anything from Real Madrid, I don't know whether my agent has and people will write what they want, but it doesn't interest me."

Heynckes also ruled out a sale:

Transfer speculation surrounding Lewandowski isn't new―the 29-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid for years, and rumours of a possible Premier League move have also been present for some time now.

Lewandowski has been with Bayern since 2014 and has been the team's most productive and consistent scorer in that span. He has already bagged 20 Bundesliga goals this season and is once again the favourite to finish as the league's top scorer.

Here are some of his highlights:

The switch to Zahavi was always going to result in an avalanche of rumours—and for good reason. Players don't usually change their agent unless they're angling for a transfer in the near future.

In the case of Lewandowski, he's won plenty of silverware with Bayern and has more than proven himself in Germany. The UEFA Champions League still eludes him, and that's one piece of silverware he's perhaps more likely to win with Real, who have won the competition more than anyone else.

Bayern hold all the cards, and the Bundesliga giants are not known as a selling club, but they're unlikely to block the transfer of a player who has served the club well and will turn 30 in August―his value is higher than it will ever be.

Real still appears the most logical destination, with Karim Benzema losing his shooting boots in recent years. Should Los Blancos not be interested, a Premier League move could be a real option―although it's hard to see United adding yet another high-profile striker after splashing the cash on Romelu Lukaku.