Jarvis Landry Trade Rumors: Dolphins Interested in Deal, Will Meet WR's Agent

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

While the Miami Dolphins have placed the franchise tag on receiver Jarvis Landry, his future remains a question mark.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team will meet with Landry's agent Wednesday to discuss the next step for the player. Schefter noted the Dolphins are reportedly interested in trading their top receiver.

Landry reportedly wanted a four-year deal worth $14.5 million per season but is set to make $16.2 million on the franchise tag in 2018, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Although the two sides can still come to an agreement on a long-term deal, there appears to be little motivation for the Dolphins to get something done.

Meanwhile, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reported, "It would be a stunner if the Dolphins do not trade Landry." He noted the team's salary-cap issues could be the deciding factor to make a deal.

While the current price tag for Landry is high, there should still be several teams interested in acquiring the receiver.

The 25-year-old led the NFL with 112 catches last season while adding a career-high nine touchdowns. He has 400 catches in his first four years in the NFL, earning three Pro Bowl selections. He isn't much of a deep threat, averaging just 8.8 yards per catch in 2017, but he remains an ideal slot receiver who provides a safety net to a quarterback.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com has listed the Baltimore Ravens as a possible landing spot, speculating that a third-round pick could be all it costs the Ravens due to the Dolphins' cap issues. Teams like the 49ers, Bears, Redskins or Panthers could all also use a top option like Landry, although the asking price will determine a potential deal.