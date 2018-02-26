Russell Wilson on Attending Yankees Spring Training: 'It's an Honor to Be Here'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Russell Wilson has had an impressive NFL career to this point, but the Seattle Seahawks star is ready to show what he can do on the baseball field.

Wilson was in full New York Yankees gear prior to Monday's spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies:

"It’s an honor to be here," the quarterback said in a press conference.

Wilson will not appear in a game, but he did get a chance to take infield practice. While he said he hadn't taken ground balls in a year and a half, his new teammates thought he looked good.

"He did not look rusty at all," shortstop Didi Gregorius said, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

According to Coley Harvey of ESPN, Wilson earned applause from coaches and fellow players after showcasing his glove work in the field.

The four-time NFL Pro Bowler was a two-sport athlete at North Carolina State and was drafted twice by MLB teams, including in the fourth round by the Colorado Rockies in 2010. The second baseman spent two years in the Rockies organization before focusing exclusively on football.

His rights were dealt to the Texas Rangers and eventually the Yankees this winter, allowing his new team to bring him to spring training.

"We've admired Russell's career from afar for quite some time," general manager Brian Cashman said at the time of the deal, per Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com. "This is a unique opportunity for us to learn from an extraordinary athlete who has reached the pinnacle of his profession."

Wilson has no interest in attempting to reach the majors in baseball, according to Crasnick, but this is a chance to reconnect with the game during the NFL offseason.