Kurt Coleman Released by Panthers After 3 Years with Team

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers released Kurt Coleman on Monday after three seasons with the team.

"Kurt came in and brought leadership and direction to our young secondary. He helped us establish what our identity is," head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. "He was a huge contributor to the growth and development of that unit. He carried himself and represented this organization very well."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news, noting the Panthers intend to go younger at the position.

Coleman was released along with defensive end Charles Johnson. The team cleared $2.65 million in cap space by cutting him now; he had a $5.25 million cap hit.

A defensive captain for the Panthers last season, he also had his worst year with the team. Coleman failed to record an interception while posting 76 tackles. He had 11 interceptions in his first two years in Carolina, including a career-high seven in 2015.

Injuries also missed Coleman to miss four games, the first time he's ever missed more than two contests in a season.

Cutting Johnson and Coleman opened up about $6 million combined in salary cap space.