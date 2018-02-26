Dwyane Wade Responds to Parkland Shooting Victim Being Buried in His Jersey

Oscar Baldizon/Getty Images

Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 people killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting earlier this month, was buried in the jersey of Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade.

"You’re about to make me cry this afternoon," Wade tweeted in response to the news, which Oliver's parents made public Sunday on Univision show Al Punto.

When the 17-year-old was buried earlier this month, his love of the Heat and Wade was one of the main aspects of his funeral. Oliver was said to be thrilled about Wade's return to Miami after he spent the 2016-17 season with the Chicago Bulls and first half of 2017-18 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Heat honored Parkland victims with a pre-game tribute before Saturday's game.

"Tonight we honor the 17 lives that was tragically lost in Parkland," Wade said Saturday in an address to Heat fans. "We applaud the fearless students that are fighting for their lives. And we also make sure that their voices are heard around gun safety. You are our nation's inspiration. We salute you, and we support you."