Report: Marcus Peters to Be Traded to Rams from Chiefs for Draft Picks

Sarah Warnock/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly agreed to trade cornerback Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2019 second-round selection, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Chiefs will also receive a 2018 sixth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. As Rapoport noted, the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins March 14.

On Sunday, Peters said goodbye to Kansas City via Instagram:

Three draft picks seems like a low price to pay for a player who has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in football. Peters has registered 19 interceptions in his three-year career and was given an 85.7 grade by Pro Football Focus in 2017, good for 17th among cornerbacks.

Even that rating may undersell Peters' impact, however, as quarterbacks regularly avoided throwing to his side in 2017, per Eric Eager of PFF:

But other issues could have come into play beyond his performance on the field, per Albert Breer of The MMQB and Rapoport:

"Peters had one team bidding for him," an NFC vice president of personnel told B/R's Matt Miller. "That should tell you why he wasn't traded for much."

The Rams, however, apparently got a fantastic deal, as Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register noted:

Peters is one of the top talents in the game at cornerback, though questions have been asked about his coachability.

As Conor Orr of SI.com wrote Friday when word leaked that the Chiefs would trade Peters to the Rams:

"As the news filtered out, so did televised reminders that the Chiefs suspended Peters in the past and that he was kicked off his college football team for 'multiple run-ins with the coaching staff.' The lay football fan catching up on the news probably saw the transaction, shook their head and thought, 'Figures, that guy was always a problem.'"

It's also possible Peters was ready for a change of scenery, as Orr noted. Whatever the case, his time with the Chiefs is all but over, and he'll be a member of the Rams when the new league year starts.