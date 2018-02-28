Matt Miller's 2018 NFL Scouting Combine Primer

0 of 10

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Money will be made and money will be lost at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, which kicks off this week. Which players are poised to go home with increased stock, and which could turn a bad week into declining interest from NFL teams? We'll address that while also discussing the controversial quarterback class, the players with a shot to break records and an early look at the tampering teams will do with general managers and agents in the same room.

But first, an overview. The NFL combine accommodates 335 players. Keep that in mind as you're thinking about how many talented players weren't invited. The NFL draft has 256 picks, which means a significant amount of invitees won't hear their names called in late April and a good number of those not invited will be drafted. An invite to the combine is a sign of the NFL's interest, but it's not a guarantee of being drafted.

Those 335 players will ascend on Indianapolis for a week of testing both on and off the field. Each athlete will go through an intense physical, a drug test, a Wonderlic test, a personality test and 15-minute interviews with NFL clubs that have interest in them. If they're expecting a vacation, this isn't it. Players can bet on four to six hours of sleep each night before waking up to rush to a drill or an interview.

This is the ultimate job interview—which has become a cliche but is the best way to describe the combine to an outsider. Win here and your stock rises. Fail and you may never hear your phone ring on draft weekend.