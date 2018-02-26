Dylan Donahue Arrested for DWI After Driving Wrong Way Through Lincoln Tunnel

Timothy Rapp
February 26, 2018

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 19: Dylan Donahue #53 of the New York Jets gets ready for the play during the third quarter of the preseason game against the Detroit Lions on August 19, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Jets 16-6. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Leon Halip/Getty Images

New York Jets rookie linebacker Dylan Donahue was arrested for DWI early Monday morning after driving the wrong way through the Lincoln Tunnel and crashing into a bus, according to Larry Celona and Tina Moore of the New York Post.

Four people in the bus were injured in the crash. All of those injured in the crash were in stable condition after being taken to the Hoboken University Medical Center.

Donahue, 25, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 after being administered a Breathalyzer test by police. He was charged with reckless driving to go along with the DWI and reportedly kept telling police after the accident that he played for the Jets.

He reportedly drove "around traffic cones into the center tube and against westbound traffic."

Suleiman Mahmood, 21, was in the Dodge Charger Hellcat with Donahue and charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction, per Celona and Moore and Caitlin Mota of NJ.com.

Donahue, a fifth-round selection of the Jets in the 2017 draft, appeared in just four games before his season was ended prematurely due to an elbow injury.

