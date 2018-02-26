Billboards Recruit LeBron James to 'Complete the Process' for 76ers

A company has funded three billboards in Cleveland to urge LeBron James to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Per ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, Pennsylvania-based Power Home Remodeling placed the advertisements on the I-480 highway approximately seven miles from Quicken Loans Arena, the home of James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

Perhaps inspired by the Oscar-nominated Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the company recruited the NBA superstar with a trio of messages.

"We're passionate about Philadelphia," co-CEO Asher Raphael told Rovell. "We have an amazing city, it's the best sports town and it's an awesome place to live. We think the best athletes should want to play here."

The first billboard puts James' No. 23 and a crown on a court alongside Ben Simmons (25), Dario Saric (9), Robert Covington (33) and Joel Embiid (21) in a guard-less lineup. It appears Power Home Remodeling has already soured on No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz.

Another sports the hashtag "Philly Wants LeBron" in red, white and blue lettering. The last reads, in the same colors, "Complete the Process."

James can leave Cleveland again by opting out of his contract this summer. Given their array of young talent and payroll flexibility, the 76ers could make a serious bid for his services.

Simmons recently expressed excitement for the icon's pending free agency on Instagram.

Of course, it's highly unlikely these billboards will have the slightest impact on his decision. When ESPN.com polled 48 NBA players, a leading 15 (31 percent) said James should not sign with Philadelphia this offseason.

