Dana White Would 'Like to See' WWE's Brock Lesnar Fight Again in UFC

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Dana White is once again opening the door for a Brock Lesnar return. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the UFC president said he would "like to see" the promotion's former heavyweight champion make a return to mixed martial arts.

"I'd like to see it," White said. "... I'd like to see him come back. When Brock Lesnar won the championship, he was fun...it was fun."

Lesnar, 40, is under contract with WWE through WrestleMania 34. He's scheduled to defend the Universal Championship in a match against Roman Reigns at that pay-per-view.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in January that WWE can prevent Lesnar from doing anything outside the company until August. That is likely in order to avoid taking the intrigue out of Lesnar's match with Reigns and potentially give WWE an extended period to negotiate a new deal should both sides so choose.

A WWE extension would not necessarily preclude Lesnar from getting back in the Octagon. His last fight, a 2016 win over Mark Hunt that was later thrown out due to a positive drug test, came while Lesnar was under contract with WWE.

“I think Brock Lesnar does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wants to fight in UFC, Brock Lesnar will fight in UFC. If Brock Lesnar wants to fight in WWE, he will fight in WWE,” manager Paul Heyman told TMZ Sports. “Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do.”

At age 40, Lesnar's window in UFC is probably nearing a close. WWE has allowed him to work a part-time schedule while keeping him as one of the faces of the company, so this might be a matter of Lesnar choosing his passion versus what is best for his long-term health.