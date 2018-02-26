Olympic Hockey 2018: Medal Winners, Final Scores and Results

Nathan Denette/Associated Press

The United States ended its 20-year gold-medal drought in women's hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Americans won a shootout in the gold-medal game to defeat rival Canada in one of the best games at the Olympics.

Over in the men's tournament, the Olympic Athletes from Russia started slow, but once they locked into a rhythm, they were hard to stop.

The Russians won the gold-medal game over Germany, who stunned us all with three remarkable wins in the knockout phase over Switzerland, Sweden and Canada.

With NHL players not participating in the competition, there were some unexpected results throughout pool play, and in the knockout phase, with Germany providing most of them.

While some of the traditional powers eventually rose to the top, the 2018 Olympic hockey tournaments will go down as one for the underdogs that hopefully grows the sport in nations like Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia and the host nation South Korea.

Medal Winners

Men's Hockey



Gold: Olympic Athletes from Russia

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Canada

Women's Hockey

Gold: United States

Silver: Canada

Bronze: Finland

Results

Men's Hockey



Group A

Czech Republic 2, South Korea 1

Canada 5, Switzerland 1

Czech Republic 3, Canada 2 (Czech Republic won in shootout)

Switzerland 8, South Korea 0

Czech Republic 4, Switzerland 1

Canada 4, South Korea 0

Group B

Slovakia 3, Olympic Athletes from Russia 2

Slovenia 3, United States 2 (OT)

United States 2, Slovakia 1

Olympic Athletes from Russia 8, Slovenia 2

Olympic Athletes from Russia 4, United States 0

Slovenia 3, Slovakia 2 (Slovenia won in shootout)

Group C

Finland 5, Germany 2

Sweden 4, Norway 0

Finland 5, Norway 1

Sweden 1, Germany 0

Germany 2, Norway 1 (Germany won in shootout)

Sweden 3, Finland 1

Playoff Round

United States 5, Slovakia 1

Norway 2, Slovenia 1 (OT)

Finland 5, South Korea 2

Germany 2, Switzerland 1 (OT)

Quarterfinals

Germany 4, Sweden 3 (OT)

Canada 1, Finland 0

Czech Republic 3, United States 2 (Czech Republic won in shootout)

Olympic Athletes from Russia 6, Norway 1

Semifinals

Germany 4, Canada 3

Olympic Athletes from Russia 3, Czech Republic 0

Bronze-Medal Game

Canada 6, Czech Republic 4

Gold-Medal Game



Olympic Athletes from Russia 4, Germany 3 (OT)

Women's Hockey

Group A

United States 3, Finland 1

Canada 5, Olympic Athletes from Russia 0

Canada 4, Finland 1

United States 5, Olympic Athletes from Russia 0

Canada 2, United States 1

Finland 5, Olympic Athletes from Russia 1

Group B

Sweden 2, Japan 1

Switzerland 8, Korea 0

Switzerland 3, Japan 1

Sweden 8, Korea 0

Switzerland 2, Sweden 1

Japan 4, Korea 1

Quarterfinals

Olympic Athletes from Russia 6, Switzerland 2

Finland 7, Sweden 2

Semifinals

Canada 5, Olympic Athletes from Russia 0

United States 5, Finland 0

Medal Classification Games

Switzerland 2, Korea 0

Japan 2, Sweden 1 (OT)

Seventh-Place Game

Sweden 6, Korea 1

Fifth-Place Game

Switzerland 1, Japan 0

Bronze-Medal Game

Finland 3, Olympic Athletes from Russia 2

Gold-Medal Game

United States 3, Canada 2 (United States won in shootout)

American Women Win 1st Gold in 20 Years

After suffering heartbreak at the hands of the Canadians in the last two gold-medal games, the United States won its first Olympic women's hockey title in 20 years in the most dramatic way.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson eluded Canadian goalie Shannon Szabados in the sixth round of the shootout to score the game-winning goal that will go down as one of the top medal-clinching moments in American Olympic history.

NBC Olympics gave us a look at the incredible goal:

Her sister Monique Lamoureux-Morando, who scored the game-tying goal in the third period, had an idea of what was coming in the shootout, per Scott Charles of NBCOlympics.com.

"I knew she was going to pull something out of her hat," Lamoureux-Morando said. "I've seen her do it plenty of times to our goalies and other goalies. We've screwed it up plenty of times, but she pulled the perfect time to pull it off."

The victory concluded a terrific stretch for the Americans in the international game, as they defeated Canada in each of the last three IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship gold-medal games.

Russians Accomplish Olympic Dream

With a roster loaded with NHL experience and KHL stars, the Russians came into the Olympics as the favorites to win the men's tournament.

Although Germany provided them with their toughest test of the knockout phase in the gold-medal game, the Russians persevered and left South Korea with gold.

For the athletes on the Russian roster, winning the Olympic gold was a dream come true, especially for 39-year-old Pavel Datsyuk, per Kevin Allen of USA Today.

"It feels good to have accomplished my dream," Datsyuk said. "Now I have no dream."

By winning the Olympic gold, Datsyuk became a member of the exclusive Triple Gold Club in hockey as an Olympic winner, world champion and Stanley Cup champion, per ESPN's Chris Peters:

The younger members of the squad, including Kirill Kaprizov, who scored the game-winning goal in the gold-medal game, might be on NHL rosters at some point in the future. Kaprizov's rights belong to the Minnesota Wild, while a few other players have been selected by NHL teams in recent years in hopes of bringing them over to North America.

