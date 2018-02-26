Chelsea, Manchester United Reportedly Eye Alisson Amid Goalkeeper Exit Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Chelsea and Manchester United are each said to have joined the race for AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson amid suggestions Real Madrid continue to monitor Thibaut Courtois and David De Gea.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Roma's Brazilian sensation in recent months, but the Mirror's Tom Hopkinson reported Chelsea and United will also make a move for him should Real sign either of their stoppers.

Los Blancos have Keylor Navas as their No. 1 but are expected to chase an upgrade after several years of speculation, with De Gea in particular linked for most of that.

The Sun's Alan Nixon recently reported De Gea wants £350,000 per week to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, while United legend Paul Scholes hailed the Spaniard as the best in the world in his position, via Goal:

Fabrizio Romano recently reported for Italian website Calciomercato.com that Roma are attempting to tie Alisson to a new contract, noting his value could skyrocket if he enjoys a fruitful 2018 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

The 25-year-old is largely viewed as the in-form 'keeper in Serie A right now, but South American football writer Robbie Blakeley went one step further in assessing his talents:

As things stand, Liverpool are the most desperate of Alisson's Premier League suitors to sign the player, with Loris Karius now the Reds' first choice but still not convincing.

However, Real could change all that this summer depending on whom they attempt to sign as an alternative to Navas, and Sky Sports' Spanish expert Guillem Balague has spoken of Courtois' desire to return to Madrid:

The Belgium international previously enjoyed three successive seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid from Chelsea between 2011 and 2014, and it was there he first established himself as a high-calibre goalkeeping force.

With De Gea and Courtois still at their respective clubs, however, former United midfielder Own Hargreaves told BBC 5 live Sport that Alisson is made for a move to Anfield:

Both De Gea and Courtois have a little less than 18 months left on their respective deals, although the former has an option to extend his stay by another year to 2020.

Roma would likely demand a big fee in order to sell their star No. 1, but both United and Chelsea should have those funds to utilise in the event Real come calling for De Gea or Courtois at the end of this season.