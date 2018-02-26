Chelsea, Manchester United Reportedly Eye Alisson Amid Goalkeeper Exit Rumours

Chelsea, Manchester United Reportedly Eye Alisson Amid Goalkeeper Exit RumoursFebruary 26, 2018
Chelsea and Manchester United are each said to have joined the race for AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson amid suggestions Real Madrid continue to monitor Thibaut Courtois and David De Gea.
Liverpool have been heavily linked with Roma's Brazilian sensation in recent months, but the Mirror's Tom Hopkinson reported Chelsea and United will also make a move for him should Real sign either of their stoppers.
Los Blancos have Keylor Navas as their No. 1 but are expected to chase an upgrade after several years of speculation, with De Gea in particular linked for most of that.
The Sun's Alan Nixon recently reported De Gea wants £350,000 per week to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, while United legend Paul Scholes hailed the Spaniard as the best in the world in his position, via Goal:
Goal @goal
'He's showing he's the best goalkeeper in the world' If Real Madrid make another move for David De Gea in the summer it'll be difficult for Man Utd to keep hold of him, says Paul Scholes The former Man Utd midfielder also thinks Jose Mourinho still needs a centre-forward! https://t.co/BUW29QFsMk2018-2-25 09:06:52
Fabrizio Romano recently reported for Italian website Calciomercato.com that Roma are attempting to tie Alisson to a new contract, noting his value could skyrocket if he enjoys a fruitful 2018 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.
The 25-year-old is largely viewed as the in-form 'keeper in Serie A right now, but South American football writer Robbie Blakeley went one step further in assessing his talents:
Robbie Blakeley @rio_robbie
Alisson has a genuine claim to be the best goalkeeper in the world2018-2-21 21:38:20
As things stand, Liverpool are the most desperate of Alisson's Premier League suitors to sign the player, with Loris Karius now the Reds' first choice but still not convincing.
However, Real could change all that this summer depending on whom they attempt to sign as an alternative to Navas, and Sky Sports' Spanish expert Guillem Balague has spoken of Courtois' desire to return to Madrid:
Sky Sports LaLiga @SkyRevista
GB: Courtois has had a new contract from Chelsea on the table and has not signed it. Courtois would love to go to Real Madrid next season and Chelsea are aware of that. @GuillemBalague MORE: https://t.co/qtJlAhEpeL https://t.co/YWy6ARwORI2018-2-23 12:41:48
The Belgium international previously enjoyed three successive seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid from Chelsea between 2011 and 2014, and it was there he first established himself as a high-calibre goalkeeping force.
With De Gea and Courtois still at their respective clubs, however, former United midfielder Own Hargreaves told BBC 5 live Sport that Alisson is made for a move to Anfield:
BBC 5 live Sport @5liveSport
'He's brilliant and they need a top class goalkeeper' Owen Hargreaves believes that Roma's Alisson could be a perfect fit for #LFC. 📻 https://t.co/gubOmLSpMS https://t.co/hIge2BaGmw2018-2-23 20:03:14
Both De Gea and Courtois have a little less than 18 months left on their respective deals, although the former has an option to extend his stay by another year to 2020.
Roma would likely demand a big fee in order to sell their star No. 1, but both United and Chelsea should have those funds to utilise in the event Real come calling for De Gea or Courtois at the end of this season.