Report: Jonathan Martin Had Gun in Possession When Detained by Cops

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2018

DAVIE, FL - JULY 27: Jonathan Martin #71 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during practice at the Miami Dolphins training facility on July 27, 2013 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/ Getty Images)
Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

According to a report from TMZ Sports, former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin had a gun in his car when detained by police Friday.

The TMZ story explained police "tracked down the former Miami Dolphins player Friday after he posted a photo on IG showing a shotgun and ammo—along with a threatening message and the names of former teammates and high school acquaintances."

The report also cited sources who said Martin is undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

12up shared a screenshot of the image from Martin's Instagram page that tags the accounts of former Dolphins teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey and mentions the Dolphins and Harvard-Westlake School:

Martin attended Harvard-Westlake before going to Stanford, and Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com noted the school closed Friday in response to the threatening message.

Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel noted Incognito and Pouncey were both directly involved in a bullying case with Martin when they all played on the Dolphins. They were two of three players mentioned in an independent report revealing Martin was subjected to a hostile working environment with "racist, sexually explicit, homophobic and misogynistic messages," per Kelly.

Martin last appeared in a regular-season game in 2014 for the San Francisco 49ers, who waived him before the 2015 campaign.

Related

    NFL Scouts' Takes on Draft's Top QBs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Scouts' Takes on Draft's Top QBs

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Jags Sign Bortles Through 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags Sign Bortles Through 2020

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    NFLPA Director: NBA Could Model Ratings Fix

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFLPA Director: NBA Could Model Ratings Fix

    Dan Graziano
    via ESPN.com

    NFL Ranked Its Top 10 QB-WR Duos

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Ranked Its Top 10 QB-WR Duos

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com