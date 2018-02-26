Report: Jonathan Martin Had Gun in Possession When Detained by Cops

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

According to a report from TMZ Sports, former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin had a gun in his car when detained by police Friday.

The TMZ story explained police "tracked down the former Miami Dolphins player Friday after he posted a photo on IG showing a shotgun and ammo—along with a threatening message and the names of former teammates and high school acquaintances."

The report also cited sources who said Martin is undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

12up shared a screenshot of the image from Martin's Instagram page that tags the accounts of former Dolphins teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey and mentions the Dolphins and Harvard-Westlake School:

Martin attended Harvard-Westlake before going to Stanford, and Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com noted the school closed Friday in response to the threatening message.

Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel noted Incognito and Pouncey were both directly involved in a bullying case with Martin when they all played on the Dolphins. They were two of three players mentioned in an independent report revealing Martin was subjected to a hostile working environment with "racist, sexually explicit, homophobic and misogynistic messages," per Kelly.

Martin last appeared in a regular-season game in 2014 for the San Francisco 49ers, who waived him before the 2015 campaign.