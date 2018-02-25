Roman Reigns Wins WWE Elimination Chamber, Faces Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Roman Reigns will have another title shot against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania after winning the Elimination Chamber match at the 2018 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Reigns last eliminated Braun Strowman. Two spears were required to keep Strowman down for the three count.

With the victory, Reigns assured himself of an opportunity to wrestle Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans.

Many expected Reigns to walk out of the Chamber match the winner, so the result was met with plenty of apathy on social media:

Despite coming out on the losing end, Strowman arguably looked the strongest of the seven participants. He eliminated The Miz, Elias, John Cena, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins before eventually succumbing to Reigns.

Strowman also kicked out of numerous finishing moves, including a double powerbomb by Cena and Reigns. Strowman somehow kicked out despite Cena, Reigns, Balor and Rollins all trying to keep his shoulders down, which WWE shared on Twitter:

Strowman may not be in the main event of WrestleMania 34, but it's surely only a matter of time before he headlines the biggest show of the year.

For now, Strowman's direction for WrestleMania remains unclear.

Reigns and Lesnar met at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015. Seth Rollins interfered and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to walk out with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Similar shenanigans are unlikely this time around.

Reigns vs. Lesnar was a surprisingly good match, even before Rollins got involved, but Lesnar's singles matches have largely regressed since then. Even his battles with Strowman and Samoa Joe last year left a lot to be desired.

Between that and what's likely to be a mixed reaction—at best—from the WWE Universe to the buildup to the WrestleMania 34 main event, WWE will need to work overtime to build a compelling story around Reigns vs. Lesnar 2.