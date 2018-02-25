Alexa Bliss Wins WWE Elimination Chamber, Will Defend Title at WrestleMania 34

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Alexa Bliss retained the Raw Women's Championship in the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match at the 2018 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view Sunday in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

Bliss last eliminated Sasha Banks with a top-rope draping DDT after smashing Banks' face off the top of a chamber cell.

With the win, Bliss moves on to WrestleMania 34 as the Raw women's champion, though it's unclear whom she'll wrestle. Asuka earned a title shot by virtue of winning the first women's Royal Rumble. Nia Jax, however, will have an opportunity to also receive a WrestleMania title shot if she beats Asuka at Elimination Chamber.

The Chamber match was a bittersweet piece of WWE history for Paige:

Bliss capped off her victory by delivering an inspiring promo about how dreams can come true, seemingly signaling a babyface turn. She then pulled a 180 and told the WWE Universe that none of the fans' dreams will come true, reverting to her old self and further cementing her status as the top heel in the women's division.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin enjoyed the abrupt turnaround from Bliss:

Bliss' win isn't the only big storyline to come out of the match, as Banks betrayed Bayley in the Chamber match. WWE showed Banks kicking her former NXT rival off a chamber pod:

It was only a matter of time before Banks turned her back on Bayley, and the dynamic should work to both wrestlers' benefit. Banks is much better when playing a heel, while the journey to getting revenge against Banks can help Bayley develop the underdog status that made her such a fan favorite in NXT.

All signs surely point to Bayley and Banks' bad blood carrying over to WrestleMania, since Elimination Chamber is the final Raw-branded PPV until The Showcase of the Immortals.