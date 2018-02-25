Report: Ersan Ilyasova Finalizing 76ers Contract Once Hawks Complete Buyout

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova plans on signing with the Philadelphia 76ers once the Atlanta Hawks finalize a contract buyout, The Vertical's Shams Charania reported Sunday.

Ilyasova appeared in 53 games for the Sixers a year ago and averaged 14.8 points and shot 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. Through 46 games with the Hawks this season, the 30-year-old is posting 10.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Even in what's likely to be a limited role, Ilyasova should be a solid addition for Philadelphia through his three-point shooting.

The Sixers are tied for 16th in made three-pointers (10.4 per game) and 15th in three-point percentage (36.2). It's clearly an area where the team could improve ahead of the final few months of the regular season.

Ilyasova won't need much time to fully adjust to his new surroundings, either, having played with the Sixers a year ago.

NJ Advance Media's Zack Rosenblatt noted the Sixers will need to release a player in order to accommodate Ilyasova's arrival. Philadelphia hit the roster maximum of 15 players when it signed Marco Belinelli earlier this month.

Rosenblatt speculated Trevor Booker is the most likely player to go. He is averaging 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds and has an expiring contract worth a little over $9.1 million this season.