Olympics Closing Ceremony 2018: Best Moments and Social Reaction

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympics officially ended on Sunday with an entertaining closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea.

The ceremony got off to a colourful start as fireworks lit up the sky, as shown by AFP Photos:

Athletes from North and South Korea marched together once again, as they had done in the opening ceremony, in front of a crowd of 35,000 spectators.

The Olympics offered a view of athletes entering the stadium for the parade:

There were some high-profile guests at the ceremony, too. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of United States president Donald Trump, was in attendance, along with South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korea's military intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol, as shown by CNN:

However, the first daughter's presence did not seem to be appreciated by American skier Gus Kenworthy:

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders offered her view of the closing ceremony:

The ceremony also saw the final medals handed out, with Norway's Marit Bjoergen picking up another gold to add to her collection.

The cross-country skier is now the most successful athlete in Winter Olympic history, and it was fitting that she picked up her medal in the Olympic Stadium, according to BBC Sport's Eleanor Oldroyd:

K-pop star CL then took over and performed hits such as "The Baddest Female" and "I Am the Best."



CBC Olympics offered a glimpse of her performance:

EXO also thrilled the crowd with a performance accompanied by fireworks. The band, decked out in white blazers, black ties and trousers, performed their hits "Power" and "Growl."

Fox News showed some highlights of the closing ceremony:

It culminated with the Olympic flame being extinguished, as shown by John Leicester of the Associated Press:

The Olympic flag was also handed from Pyeongchang to Beijing, who will host the next edition of the Winter Games in 2022.