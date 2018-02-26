Olympics Closing Ceremony 2018: Best Moments and Social Reaction

Olympics Closing Ceremony 2018: Best Moments and Social ReactionFebruary 26, 2018
The 2018 Winter Olympics officially ended on Sunday with an entertaining closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea.
The ceremony got off to a colourful start as fireworks lit up the sky, as shown by AFP Photos:
AFP Photo @AFPphoto
Pyeongchang Winter Olympics closing ceremony begins #AFP #PyeongChang2018 https://t.co/XEek0tL8pd2018-2-25 11:20:55
Athletes from North and South Korea marched together once again, as they had done in the opening ceremony, in front of a crowd of 35,000 spectators.
The Olympics offered a view of athletes entering the stadium for the parade:
Olympics @Olympics
Athletes enter the Olympic stadium #Olympics #ClosingCeremony #PyeongChang2018 👋 https://t.co/nGrkEiTLhh2018-2-25 11:25:30
There were some high-profile guests at the ceremony, too. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of United States president Donald Trump, was in attendance, along with South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korea's military intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol, as shown by CNN:
CNN @CNN
What about this for a VIP box at the #PyeongChang2018 closing ceremony? Ivanka Trump stands with South Korea’s first couple President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jung-sook. Controversial North Korean figure Kim Yong Chol is stood (top right) just behind. https://t.co/EvRXEvHlF7 https://t.co/x2lQ6swTIq2018-2-25 12:34:48
However, the first daughter's presence did not seem to be appreciated by American skier Gus Kenworthy:
Gus Kenworthy @guskenworthy
So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? https://t.co/sfJKi0VTDb2018-2-25 11:25:46
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders offered her view of the closing ceremony:
Sarah Sanders @PressSec
An exciting Olympic closing ceremony to cap off an incredible trip. So proud of all #TeamUSA amazing athletes. Thank you South Korea for being such a great host. https://t.co/XCNIw4eTA82018-2-25 21:10:22
The ceremony also saw the final medals handed out, with Norway's Marit Bjoergen picking up another gold to add to her collection.
The cross-country skier is now the most successful athlete in Winter Olympic history, and it was fitting that she picked up her medal in the Olympic Stadium, according to BBC Sport's Eleanor Oldroyd:
Eleanor Oldroyd @EllyOldroyd
How brilliant that the last 🥇 of the Olympic Games is awarded, in the Olympic Stadium, to the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, the fantastic Marit Bjoergen 🇳🇴 #GOAT #PyeongChang2018 https://t.co/SypToSdrqB2018-2-25 11:50:51
K-pop star CL then took over and performed hits such as "The Baddest Female" and "I Am the Best."
CBC Olympics offered a glimpse of her performance:
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Where all the bad girls at? What a way to wake up on a Sunday morning #ClosingCeremony https://t.co/OQ5NshmQTq https://t.co/izvuz7TnsB2018-2-25 12:17:36
EXO also thrilled the crowd with a performance accompanied by fireworks. The band, decked out in white blazers, black ties and trousers, performed their hits "Power" and "Growl."
Fox News showed some highlights of the closing ceremony:
Fox News @FoxNews
Take a look at some photos from the #ClosingCeremony of the 2018 Winter #Olympics in #PyeongChang2018, South Korea. The ceremony featured music from performers like @weareoneEXO. #Olympics_EXO https://t.co/UFoZf8OrZN2018-2-25 16:55:30
It culminated with the Olympic flame being extinguished, as shown by John Leicester of the Associated Press:
John Leicester @johnleicester
Now you see it; now you don't. The Olympic flame is extinguished after 16 days of medals and exploits on snow and ice. See you in 2022 in Beijing (again). https://t.co/C414b9oSpy2018-2-25 12:57:38
The Olympic flag was also handed from Pyeongchang to Beijing, who will host the next edition of the Winter Games in 2022.
