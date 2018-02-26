Closing Ceremony Pyeongchang 2018: Top Video Replays and Photos

Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympics are in the books as the event in Pyeongchang, South Korea, came to an end on Sunday with a spectacular closing ceremony.

Event organisers went out of their way with some daring musical selections and also found the time to have a medal ceremony in the middle of the event, putting together what should be remembered as one of the most memorable closing ceremonies we've seen.

Before the start, the Olympics' official YouTube channel took a look back at closing ceremonies throughout the years:

The Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium―which will be torn down after the ceremony―lit up almost immediately for a lengthy show that focused on youth and an evolution from winter to spring.

No one represented that youth better than a 13-year-old guitarist who performed a cover version of Vivaldi's Four Seasons:

Florien Choblet/Associated Press

While the flag bearers and other athletes making their way round the stadium usually steal the show, there was one medal-winner in particular who stood out on Sunday. Norway's Marit Bjoergen won the cross-country 30 kilometres mass start, and she received her gold medal in the middle of the ceremony.

BBC Sport's Eleanor Oldroyd thought it was fitting for the most successful Winter Olympian of all time:

Of course, Tonga's Pita Taufatofua did what everyone expected:

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

The musical performances continued before the Olympic flag was passed on to Chen Jining, the current mayor of Beijing. The Chinese city will host the next Winter Olympics in 2022, and the Chinese delegation gladly took part in the ceremony, even performing their own piece.

While there were a number of musical highlights―including the popular CL and post-rock band Jambinai―fans were waiting for the moment K-Pop sensations EXO took the stage.

The band entered the stadium on separate trucks before performing one of their biggest hits, Power. Global Times shared video of their performance:

Of course, no closing ceremony would be complete without two more key elements. The first was the extinguishing of the Olympic flame:

A massive fireworks display was also to be expected:

The 2018 Winter Paralympics is the next major event on the Olympic calendar and will run from 9-18 March.