Tiger Woods Shoots Even-Par 70 to Cap Off Strong 2018 Honda Classic

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Despite some late hiccups, Tiger Woods produced one of his finest 18-hole stretches of the season so far and logged an even-par 70 in Sunday's final round at the 2018 Honda Classic.

Woods finished his stay at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at even par. That score nestled him inside the top 11 at the conclusion of his round.

An overview of Woods' final-round scorecard can be viewed below:

No. 1 (Par 4): Birdie, -1 overall

No. 2 (Par 4): Par, -1 overall

No. 3 (Par 5): Par, -1 overall

No. 4 (Par 4): Birdie, -2 overall

No. 5 (Par 3): Par, -2 overall

No. 6 (Par 4): Par, -2 overall

No. 7 (Par 3): Par, -2 overall

No. 8 (Par 4): Birdie, -3 overall

No. 9 (Par 4): Bogey, -2 overall

No. 10 (Par 4): Par, -2 overall

No. 11 (Par 4): Par,-2 overall

No. 12 (Par 4): Par, -2 overall

No. 13 (Par 4): Par, -2 overall

No. 14 (Par 4): Birdie, -3 overall

No. 15 (Par 3): Double-Bogey, -1 overall

No. 16 (Par 4): Bogey, Even

No. 17 (Par 3): Par, Even

No. 18 (Par 5): Par, Even

Wearing his signature Sunday red, Tiger's day started in encouraging fashion with a long birdie putt on the par-four first that quickly moved him into red figures:

According to the PGA Tour, that 20'5'' conversion represented the longest putt Woods had ever made on the first hole at PGA National over 15 rounds at the course.

Woods' momentum continued to build as the front nine progressed, and he added birdies at No. 4 and No. 8 to move all the way to three under and, for a brief period, four strokes back of the lead.

His performance at No. 8 was especially noteworthy.

After roping a drive down the center of the fairway that hit a goose—a strange yet positive sign his accuracy was improving—Tiger knocked his approach shot within eight feet of the cup and funneled home another putt to continue his charge up the leaderboard:

However, trouble started to crop up on the following hole when Woods missed his first green of the day, failed to drain a makable par save and carded his first bogey of the day.

The start of Tiger's back nine was far less eventful—he opened with four straight pars—but he briefly came alive at No. 14 when he sunk a birdie putt before playing the daunting Bear Trap (Nos. 15-17) at a three-over par.

As Sportsnet's Chris Johnston pointed out, Sunday was undoubtedly a step forward even though Woods was plagued by inconsistency down the stretch:

All told, Woods finished his final round by hitting a four-day high 14 of his greens in regulation while finding nine of 14 fairways and flashing impressive distance off the tee, per Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee:

"I'm amazed at how well Tiger's playing," Jack Nicklaus said on the CBS broadcast, per CBSSports.com's Kyle Porter. "I just think it's fantastic. He's swung very well. He's playing well. It's fantastic."

Woods, who's not included in the field for next week's WGC-Mexico Championship, has yet to announce when he'll compete next.

But if Sunday was any indication, he seems to be heating up at the right time with the Masters just over a month away.