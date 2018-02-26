Olympic 2018 Results: Winter's Most Celebrated Athletes and Emotional Moments

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

The 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea have officially ended, but the event has produced many incredible moments that will live long in the memory.

Norway end the Winter Olympics at the top of the medal table, and stars such as ski-jumper Robert Johansson and cross-country skiers Johannes Hosflot Klaebo and Marit Bjorgen head home as multiple medal winners.



The Winter Olympics also saw new champions crowned, with a few teenagers coming to the fore. American snowboarders Red Gerard and Chloe Kim both claimed gold, as did 15-year-old Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova.

There were also difficult moments, as crashes and falls led to the end of many athletes' Olympic dreams. With that in mind, let's look back at the most celebrated athletes and emotional moments from the Pyeongchang Games.

Shaun White sheds tears in South Korea

Shaun White secured his third Olympic gold in the men's snowboarding halfpipe in Pyeongchang. The snowboarder had already won the title in 2006 and 2010, but he finished fourth at the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia.

However, it was comeback time for White in South Korea, as he produced a near-perfect display in his final run to end with a score of 97.75 and the gold medal.

The success reduced the 31-year-old to tears, as shown by NBC Olympics:

The Garlic Girls go for gold

The host nation's women's curling team captured the imagination as they made it all the way to the final. This is only the second Winter Olympics that South Korea have entered a women's curling team, and they took home a silver medal.

The Wall Street Journal's Jonathan Cheng gave a bit of background on the team:

The curlers were among the most unexpected stars of the Games, although they could not quite cap it off with a gold medal as they lost 8-3 to Sweden in the final.

Lizzy Yarnold successfully defends skeleton title

Great Britain's sole gold medal came from Lizzy Yarnold in the skeleton, as the 29-year-old successfully defended the title she won at the 2014 Sochi Games. She is also the first British athlete to successfully retain a Winter Olympic title.

Yarnold went into the final round behind leader Janine Flock of Austria, but she produced a flawless display to win by 0.45 seconds.

Team GB showed how Yarnold wrote her name into the history books:

Tears for Lindsey Vonn after winning bronze

American skier Lindsey Vonn was also emotional after she claimed bronze in the downhill. The 33-year-old was racing at what is expected to be her last Winter Olympics and was a favourite to claim gold, but she had to settle for third place.

Vonn was emotional after the race as she spoke about her late grandfather, as shown by NBC Olympics:

American curlers win first Olympic gold

There was also no hiding the emotion from the United States men's curling team after they pulled off a surprise with a first gold in the event.

John Shuster captained the team to glory with a 10-7 win over Sweden to earn a famous win. There was then a mix-up at the medal ceremony, as the men were accidentally handed the women's medals.

However, team member Tyler George showed just what it meant to the curlers to finish top of the pile:

Elise Christie crashes out for Great Britain

There were tears of a different kind at the Gangneung Ice Arena as Team GB's Elise Christie crashed in the final lap of her 500-metre final.

BBC Sport showed how upset she was after the event:

It didn't get any better for Christie, either, as she was disqualified in her remaining two events and suffered an undignified end as she was carried off the ice due to an ankle injury.

Norway's multiple medal winners

Norway were the most successful nation at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and had a number of stars who made several trips to the podium to pick up medals.

Johansson won two individual bronze medals in the ski jumping and a gold in the team event. He also had the most memorable moustache of the Olympic Games, as shown by AFP Sport:

Klaebo was even more impressive, as the 21-year-old took home three gold medals. Yet even he could not top the achievements of Bjorgen, who won five medals in Pyeongchang and now boasts 15 Olympic medals to her name, eight of which are gold.

Ledecka's shock at winning gold

Ester Ledecka pulled off one of the shocks of the Winter Olympics by claiming the gold medal in the women's super-G.

The Czech Republic star became the first athlete to compete in snowboarding and skiing at the Winter Olympics, and she came home in first place in both.

BBC Sport showed Ledecka's shock at scooping the gold medal in the skiing event:

The Games then got even better for Ledecka as she also won gold in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom event, as she put in one of the most impressive displays in the history of the Winter Olympics.