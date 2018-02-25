Transgender Wrestler Mack Beggs Says 'I Don't Care' About Fans Booing After Win

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mack Beggs received boos after winning a second consecutive Texas state wrestling title, but the transgender athlete hasn't let that affect him.

"I don't care, I gave my all in that match," he said in response to the criticism, per Matt Howerton of WFAA (via MSN.com).

"You put me in front of anybody and I'll wrestle them," he added. "Each time I read comments, they all say the same thing about steroids. It all comes down to technique and who has the most heart."

Beggs competed in the women's division and finished with an undefeated season, beating Chelsea Sanchez in the finals in each of the last two years.

The Euless Trinity High School competitor transitioned from female to male, but the sport's governing body requires athletes to compete in the gender on their birth certificate. Several opponents forfeited to him during last year's run to the state title, arguing that the use of testosterone represents an unfair advantage.

A lawsuit was filed against the University Interscholastic League to keep him from competing in the girls' division, but it was unsuccessful.

While he hasn't made an official request, he has said he would prefer to compete against boys if allowed.

Both the NCAA and the Olympics allow athletes to compete in the gender they identify with should Beggs continue his wrestling career.