Russian Athletes vs. Germany Gold-Medal Game Top Highlights and Historic Moments

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Olympic Athletes from Russia ice hockey team secured a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against Germany on Sunday in the gold-medal clash at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Russian team's chances of taking the top spot on the podium appeared faint when Germany took a 3-2 lead with 3 minutes, 16 seconds left on the clock in the third period, but a last-gasp conversion courtesy of Nikita Gusev with 55 seconds remaining forced overtime, as NBC Olympics documented on Twitter:

With new life, the Russian team seized a golden opportunity.

Germany committed a high-sticking penalty just over nine minutes into the extra session, and OAR pounced on a power-play chance when Gusev fired across the ice and found Kirill Kaprizov for a one-time winner:

"It means a lot. We didn't win Olympics since '92," OAR winger Ilya Kovalchuk said, per Reuters' Dan Burns and Steve Keating. "It was a while ago. That was our dream. That was my dream for when I was five years old, when I started playing. It's great, and it feels good."

The day wasn't quite as bright for the Germans, who were in search of their first gold medal in the men's hockey tournament.

However, the silver did represent a new high for Germany considering its previous best finishes were bronze in 1932 and bronze again in 1976 as West Germany.

"Once we get home and get off that plane and get the stories from friends and family, we will realize what happened, and I think we can be proud," captain Marcel Goc said, according to the Associated Press' Teresa M. Walker. "I don't think we have to go out of this game and say we lost. We won the silver medal here and can be proud of it."

Germany head coach Marco Sturm also took an optimistic approach and pointed to the fact that his team was initially on the outside of the medal picture after failing to qualify for the 2014 spectacle in Sochi, Russia.

"We all thought we would be sitting at home watching that final on the couch at home, but here we are," he said, per Walker. "The boys are going to bring silver home, and they should be very proud."

So while the Germans' quest for gold was ultimately derailed, their performance in Pyeongchang should inspire plenty of confidence they can make another deep run when the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, roll around.