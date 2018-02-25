Medal Tally Olympics 2018: Easy-to-Read Nation Rankings, Results for Final Day

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Four more gold medals were won during the final day of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as Norway held on to their lead in the nations tally and finished joint first in top finishes as well.

Marit Bjoergen won her nation's 14th gold medal, good enough to tie the Germans, who had taken the top spot in the four-man bobsled competition and fell just short in the men's hockey final, losing to the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Here's a look at the final medal tally:

For full results, visit Olympics.org.

Germany took first and second place in the four-man bobsled―hosts Korea tied for silver―setting the team up for a run at the overall gold lead, with just a few events still to play out.

Their hockey team had the chance to decide the race for good, concluding their unlikely run in the men's tournament in the final, but the heavily favoured OAR team proved just too good.

The two teams were tied after the final period, and in overtime, Kirill Kaprizov blasted home the decider, per the KHL's official Twitter account:

Norway dominated this year's cross-country skiing events, and Bjoergen entered the 30 kilometers mass start classic with multiple medals already under her belt this year. She was part of the team that won relay gold, and she also grabbed the bronze in the team sprint freestyle and 10 kilometer freestyle events.

The 37-year-old―pursuit and 30 kilometers champion in Sochi four years ago―dominated the event to add yet another medal to her impressive resume, and per the Olympic Channel, it cemented her position at the top of the all-time rankings:

Bjoergen beat Finland's Krista Parmakoski by almost two minutes, closing out her Olympic career with one of her best performances ever.

The 14 gold medals are a record Norway and Germany now share with Canada, who set the mark at home in 2010, in Vancouver. No country ever won 39 total medals at the Winter Olympics before.

Elsewhere, Sweden's women's curling team did what their male counterparts couldn't do by winning the gold in their final. The Swedish men lost in an upset against the USA, but skip Anna Hasselborg led her troops to a dominant 8-3 win over local favourites Korea.