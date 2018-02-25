EPL Table: 2018 Week 28 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both took care of business during Sunday's Premier League action, grabbing close wins in Week 28 over Chelsea and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Jesse Lingard was the hero for the former, with his late header moving the Red Devils past Liverpool again in the standings. Per Sam Luckhust of the Manchester Evening News, it was a huge result:

Harry Kane's winner against the Eagles came even later, as he unlocked their defence in the final minutes.

Here's a look at Sunday's results:

Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs

Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea

Here's what that means for the standings:

Team, Points

Manchester City, 72

Manchester United, 59

Liverpool, 57

Tottenham Hotspur, 55

Chelsea, 53

Arsenal, 45

Burnley, 37

Leicester, 36

Everton, 34

Watford, 33

Bournemouth, 32

Brighton, 31

West Ham, 30

Huddersfield, 30

Newcastle, 29

Southampton, 27

Crystal Palace, 27

Swansea, 27

Stoke, 26

WBA, 20

Recap

Lingard came through in the end to hand United three big points against a Chelsea side that dominated the first half and appeared the more likely to score after the break as well.

Willian scored the opener just past the half-hour mark, but a clever passing move from the hosts set up Romelu Lukaku for the equaliser before half-time.

The Belgian turned provider for Lingard's goal, lofting a cross into the box only the winger could get to.

ESPN FC's Mark Worrall thought the Blues mostly had themselves to blame for the defeat:

With the win, United moved back in front of Liverpool, who already beat West Ham United on Saturday. The Red Devils will visit Crystal Palace next.

The Eagles appeared on their way to a draw against Spurs in their Sunday outing, but Kane nodded home a late winner to move his side into fourth place―ahead of Chelsea.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones hopes the star striker can maintain his incredible scoring rate:

ESPN FC's Adam Hurrey noted one of his team-mates had an outing to forget:

Spurs were far from their best, and the maturity they showed in the win is a major positive. There's plenty of football still to be played this season, and right now, the team seems a good bet to finish in the top four.