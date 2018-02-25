Manchester United Transfer News: Top Mauro Icardi Rumours, Matteo Darmian Latest

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs willing to pay Mauro Icardi's €110 million (£97 million) release clause alongside Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Matteo Darmian is back on Napoli's radar.

Jordan Russell of Calciomercato.com reported none of the aforementioned trio "would have any problem" forking over the nine-figure sum to sign Icardi, who is enjoying a prolific season at the San Siro.

It was only this past summer that United splashed out £75 million to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton, casting some doubt as to whether they would spend another exorbitant fee on someone who plays the same position.

Icardi arrived at Inter from Sampdoria in the summer of 2013 and has been a consistent scoring force for the Nerazzurri. Squawka recently noted his production rate, which is almost equal to having a hand in one goal per game:

The forward hasn't gone more than two consecutive matches without scoring this season and has 18 goals in 22 Serie A outings, second only to Lazio's Ciro Immobile in Serie A's top-scorer ranks.

Icardi's time at the San Siro hasn't always been smooth, however, and Dugout recently explored his comeback tale after he previously fell out with some of Inter's supporters:

The attacker's agent, Wanda Nara, also recently stated "a couple of big teams" attempted to sign Icardi during the winter transfer window, telling Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia):

"I haven't met the sporting director Ausilio, but we talk on the phone a lot.

"He knows what I think and I know his and the club's position. In the last transfer window, a couple of big teams showed their appreciation for Mauro.

"I'm taking care of his future. At the very least, I must listen to them and evaluate the conditions and situation.

"Big clubs also wanted him in the past, but Mauro has always chosen Inter. He's done a lot for these colours and never doubted what shirt he wanted to wear."

Following Neymar's £200 million move to PSG from Barcelona last summer, the clause in Icardi's contract all of a sudden looks that much more affordable. His Inter deal is set to expire in 2021.

One could argue a team like Real has a far greater need for a player like Icardi. And United seem set up top, with all-time Premier League top scorer Alan Shearer piling praise on Lukaku after he scored one goal and created another in Sunday's 2-1 win over Chelsea:

Elsewhere, Italian newspaper Il Mattino reported Napoli are once again monitoring United misfit Darmian (h/t Calciomercato.com).

The Italy international finds himself fastened to the Old Trafford sidelines under manager Jose Mourinho. James Robson of the Manchester Evening News recently jested about the full-back's struggles to make any impact on the starting XI:

Serie A champions Juventus were also being linked with a move for the former Torino star, so Napoli's interest could help United attract a battle for a player they have barely used this term.

Darmian has made only two league starts this season and looks bound to depart Old Trafford this summer, with Napoli set to offer some welcome interest.