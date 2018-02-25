Premier League Results: 2018 EPL Week 28 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Harry Kane scored his 24th Premier League goal of the season on Sunday to help Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

Romelu Lukaku was also on target as Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford to move back into second place in the table.

The results meant Chelsea dropped out of the top four, with Tottenham moving into fourth. Crystal Palace remain out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Here's a look at all Sunday's scores, the updated Premier League table and the top goalscorers.

Sunday's Scores

Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester Unites 2-1 Chelsea

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 72 (59)

2. Manchester United 59 (33)

3. Liverpool 57 (33)

4. Tottenham Hotspur 55 (29)

5. Chelsea 53 (25)

6. Arsenal 45 (15)

7. Burnley 37 (-3)

8. Leicester City 36 (-1)

9. Everton 34 (-15)

10. Watford 33 (-9)

11. Bournemouth 32 (-10)

12. Brighton & Hove Albion 31 (-11)

13. West Ham United 30 (-15)

14. Huddersfield Town 30 (-23)

15. Newcastle United 29 (-11)

16. Southampton 27 (-12)

17. Crystal Palace 27 (-18)

18. Swansea City 27 (-20)

19. Stoke City 26 (-26)

20. West Bromwich Albion 20 (-20)

Premier League Top Scorers

Harry Kane, Tottenham: 24

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 23

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 21

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 15

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 13

Roberto Firmino, Liverpool: 13

Jamie Vardy, Leicester: 13

Sunday Recap

Tottenham dominated against Crystal Palace but struggled to find a way past Wayne Hennessey in the hosts' goal. Spurs did have a penalty shout when Ben Davies was clipped by Hennessey, but referee Kevin Friend waved away the appeals.

Kane was guilty of a poor miss on the hour mark, as he volleyed a shot well wide from close range. ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick felt the striker was caught in two minds as to what to do with the chance:

Dele Alli also wanted a penalty after going to ground in the penalty area with Hennessey in close attendance. The Daily Mail's Adam Crafton believed the Spurs man was trying to con the referee:

As the game headed into the closing stages, Tottenham looked as if they were going to be frustrated until Kane's late intervention. With just two minutes remaining, Kane headed home Christian Eriksen's corner to secure the win.

Squawka Football noted it was another landmark goal for Kane:

It was a deserved win for Tottenham, with Kane showing once again he is one of the best centre-forwards in Europe. Mauricio Pochettino's side are back in the top four and 15 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are two points behind Spurs after their 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford. The Blues started the game well and took the lead through Willian. The champions broke quickly, with Eden Hazard releasing the Brazil international, who beat David De Gea at his near post with a fierce shot.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece said it was a difficult angle for the goalkeeper:

The hosts initially failed to respond to going behind but slowly grew in confidence and equalised five minutes before half-time. Nemanja Matic found Alexis Sanchez, who in turn found Anthony Martial in the box. The France international played the ball to Lukaku, who calmly slotted home.

Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News said United's expensive attack may finally be starting to click:

The hosts improved in the second half and went for the win. Manager Jose Mourinho sent on Jesse Lingard for Martial and was rewarded when the substitute struck the winner in the 75th minute. Lukaku was the creator this time, crossing for Lingard to direct a header past Thibaut Courtois.

Sky Sports Statto showed how effective Manchester United's substitutes have been this season:

Chelsea did manage to get the ball in the back of the net for a second time through Alvaro Morata, but his effort was disallowed for offside. Football writer Greg Lea said it was a tough call but that Chelsea could have few complaints about the result:

It was a big win for Manchester United, who leapfrogged Liverpool to move back into second place and six points clear of Chelsea. Lukaku was the star for the Red Devils, scoring and assisting. The striker's performance will have quietened critics who had questioned his contributions in games against other top-six sides.