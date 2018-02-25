Alex Rodriguez, Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui Return as Yankees Special Advisers

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have named former players Alex Rodriguez, Reggie Jackson and Hideki Matsui as special advisers to the organization, according to Sweeny Murti of WFAN.

Per that report, former player Nick Swisher also took on a role with the organization as a special adviser to general manager Brian Cashman.

Rodriguez, 42, was a three-time MVP and 14-time All-Star during his career, spending 12 years with the Yankees and winning the 2009 World Series with the team. His 696 home runs are the fourth-most in history, though his career was marked by controversy and his accomplishments called into question after he admitted to using a banned substance.

Since retiring, he's served as a baseball analyst for Fox Sports. He will join ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball this season.

Jackson, 71, spent five years of his Hall of Fame career with the Yankees, earning his "Mr. October" nickname by winning two titles with the Bronx Bombers. He was the 1973 American League MVP with the Oakland Athletics, a 14-time All-Star and a five-time World Series champion who ripped 563 homers—sixth-most by a left-handed hitter.

Matsui, 43, spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Yankees, reaching two All-Star Games and helping the team to the 2009 title as the World Series MVP.

Swisher, 37, was also on that team and spent four years with the Yankees. He played in the 2010 All-Star Game. Swisher worked for Fox Sports as an MLB studio analyst last season.