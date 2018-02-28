Ranking the Fastest Players in College Football in 2018

0 of 10

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Differentiating between speed and football speed is an inexact science. Perhaps that's why some of the nation's fastest athletes who also attempt to star on the gridiron don't always translate.

It's when the marriage of speed and talent occurs that you can wind up with a truly exceptional playmaker. But the first element in a speed-burning talent on the football field can't be taught, and that's the speed aspect.

Sure, players can work out to get faster, but you have to initially be blessed with being fast. All the players on this list have that God-given gift, and they're all trying to translate that onto the field. For some, they've already gone a long way toward doing that. For others, it's a work in progress.

Clemson's Tavien Feaster, Akron's Kwadarrius Smith, Ohio State's Kendall Sheffield and others already are well on their way to becoming playmakers. For others, like Texas' Devin Duvernay and USC's Dominic Davis, playing time has been an issue.

But everybody on this list has two things: a recorded speed time (whether a 60- or 100-meter dash or a 40-yard time) and an opportunity to shine on the gridiron. There aren't any players on this list without an opportunity to showcase their wheels.

Whether they're able to capitalize on that opportunity remain to be seen. But let's take a look at the fastest returning college football players for 2018.