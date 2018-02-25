Medal Count 2018 Olympics: Twitter Reacts to Final Standings and Results

Medal Count 2018 Olympics: Twitter Reacts to Final Standings and ResultsFebruary 25, 2018
The final medals of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games have been handed out, and Norway have topped the standings with a record total of 39 medals, 14 of which were gold.
Germany also bagged 14 gold medals but finished behind Norway in second place with a haul of 31 medals. Canada finished third with 29 medals, followed by the United States in fourth with 23 medals.
Hosts Republic of Korea were in sixth place in the final table after picking up 17 medals, including five gold.
Here's a look at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games final medal table:
Sunday saw the final four medal events decided in bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling and ice hockey. Marit Bjorgen ensured Norway would top the medal table by claiming gold in the cross-country skiing 30-kilometre mass start classic.
It was an apt finish to the Games, as the medal also means Bjorgen is now the most successful athlete in Winter Olympic history, per the Olympic Channel:
Olympic Channel @olympicchannel
🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 🥈🥈🥈🥈 🥉🥉🥉 From Salt Lake City 2002 to #PyeongChang2018, Marit Bjoergen is the most decorated Winter Olympian ever! #NOR #CrossCountrySkiing #Olympics https://t.co/99haTZFZki2018-2-25 07:47:13
Germany also finished the Games strongly as they picked up gold and silver in the four-man bobsled. The silver medal was tied with hosts Republic of Korea. BBC Sport showed the dramatic conclusion to the event:
BBC Sport @BBCSport
Wow! It was a tie for bobsleigh silver. Who saw that coming? #Pyeongchang2018 #bbcolympics https://t.co/LkoRSoxpZW2018-2-25 06:50:39
The German team also took silver in the men's ice hockey as they lost 4-3 in the final to the Olympic Athletes from Russia. The Russian team were the favourites for gold and won a thrilling match in overtime. Germany's silver medal is their first in ice hockey since 1976, per the Olympic Channel:
Olympic Channel @olympicchannel
In a match for the ages, #GER take home their first Men's #IceHockey medal since Innsbruck 1976. Congratulations on #Silver at #PyeongChang2018! More news here: https://t.co/T0lf7OtRPT https://t.co/TmnT3JERj12018-2-25 07:07:19
The final day also brought medals in women's curling, as Sweden scooped gold and the Republic of Korea took silver. Journalist Joseph Kim explained what a huge achievement the medal was for the hosts:
Joseph Kim @josungkim
What an achievement for S Korea!! First Olympic medal for the country in curling. Team Kim put S Korea on curling map! What a story. From joining the sport together in high school, failing to make the Sochi Olympics to winning a #Silver medal at Pyeongchang. Amazing!2018-2-25 02:19:40
Meanwhile, Great Britain finished down in 17th place with a total of five medals, including one gold for Lizzy Yarnold in the skeleton. The total is Team GB's best ever, surpassing their previous best of four medals:
Team GB @TeamGB
Watch our athletes take their lap of honour this morning. 🙌🙌🙌 5️⃣ medals including one 🥇 and four 🥉 ✅ Most successful Winter Olympics ever ✅ Biggest team to go to the Winter Olympics ✅ #WeAreTheGreat #TeamGB #PyeongChang2018 https://t.co/EOZGN3UQAb2018-2-25 10:30:07
However, the team's performance has generated some debate, particularly in regard to the funding they receive. The Guardian's Barney Ronay offered his view on Team GB:
Barney Ronay @barneyronay
Have enjoyed the Winter Olympics and admire the athletes but still completely baffled as to why it should be presented in this country as a matter of national importance. Or, of course, funded so heavily.2018-2-21 17:11:54
The Evening Standard's Matt Majendie offered a comparison with football:
Matt Majendie @mattmajendie
There's good points to be made on both sides of the funding debate but Team GB's Winter Olympic programme for the last four years cost the same as Luke Shaw's move from Southampton to Manchester United.2018-2-24 13:56:37
Nick Westby at the Yorkshire Post showed how much funding the team had received and compared it with the medals won:
Nick Westby @NWestbyYPSport
A record 5 medals won in #PyeongChang2018 by Team GB, but after £28m of funding over four years and a team of 59 athletes sent to the Winter Olympics, the term 'record' has a bit of a hollow ring to it.2018-2-24 14:15:20
There was also plenty of scrutiny on the U.S. team's performance. USA Today's Christine Brennan noted how the team had struggled in figure skating:
Christine Brennan @cbrennansports
This will be worst collective US women’s figure skating performance at an Olympics. Ever. Previous worst finish by top American was 6th. Last time bronze was the best US Olympic medal was 1972.2018-2-23 04:13:36
Former Wall Street Journal editor Brett M. Decker called the team arrogant:
BrettMDecker 🇺🇸 @BrettMDecker
One upside to the arrogant, largest Winter #Olympics team in history performing the worst of any US team in decades is it shatters a central doctrine of #Snowflake culture: Sorry, but everyone doesn't get a trophy. 🏆 #USOlympicFailure #Embarrassing #LeavePoliticsAtHome2018-2-22 02:47:12
In contrast, it has been a superb Olympics for Norway. Coach Steve Magness tried to explain the secrets of their success:
Steve Magness @stevemagness
Norway is winning, by focusing on Not winning: "Norway doesn’t let them keep score until age 13. The idea is to make sports part of their social development so that the motivation to stay involved is to have fun with their friends, not winning." https://t.co/YgA1EM4YNq2018-2-21 20:57:00
The teams will now turn their attention to the next Winter Olympics, with Beijing set to host the 2022 edition.
