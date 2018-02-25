Medal Count 2018 Olympics: Twitter Reacts to Final Standings and Results

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

The final medals of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games have been handed out, and Norway have topped the standings with a record total of 39 medals, 14 of which were gold.

Germany also bagged 14 gold medals but finished behind Norway in second place with a haul of 31 medals. Canada finished third with 29 medals, followed by the United States in fourth with 23 medals.

Hosts Republic of Korea were in sixth place in the final table after picking up 17 medals, including five gold.

Here's a look at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games final medal table:

Sunday saw the final four medal events decided in bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling and ice hockey. Marit Bjorgen ensured Norway would top the medal table by claiming gold in the cross-country skiing 30-kilometre mass start classic.

It was an apt finish to the Games, as the medal also means Bjorgen is now the most successful athlete in Winter Olympic history, per the Olympic Channel:

Germany also finished the Games strongly as they picked up gold and silver in the four-man bobsled. The silver medal was tied with hosts Republic of Korea. BBC Sport showed the dramatic conclusion to the event:

The German team also took silver in the men's ice hockey as they lost 4-3 in the final to the Olympic Athletes from Russia. The Russian team were the favourites for gold and won a thrilling match in overtime. Germany's silver medal is their first in ice hockey since 1976, per the Olympic Channel:

The final day also brought medals in women's curling, as Sweden scooped gold and the Republic of Korea took silver. Journalist Joseph Kim explained what a huge achievement the medal was for the hosts:

Meanwhile, Great Britain finished down in 17th place with a total of five medals, including one gold for Lizzy Yarnold in the skeleton. The total is Team GB's best ever, surpassing their previous best of four medals:

However, the team's performance has generated some debate, particularly in regard to the funding they receive. The Guardian's Barney Ronay offered his view on Team GB:

The Evening Standard's Matt Majendie offered a comparison with football:

Nick Westby at the Yorkshire Post showed how much funding the team had received and compared it with the medals won:

There was also plenty of scrutiny on the U.S. team's performance. USA Today's Christine Brennan noted how the team had struggled in figure skating:

Former Wall Street Journal editor Brett M. Decker called the team arrogant:

In contrast, it has been a superb Olympics for Norway. Coach Steve Magness tried to explain the secrets of their success:

The teams will now turn their attention to the next Winter Olympics, with Beijing set to host the 2022 edition.