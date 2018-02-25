Barcelona Transfer News: Chelsea Join Yann Karamoh Rumours, Yacine Adli Latest

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly joined the list of suitors tracking Caen youngster Yann Karamoh but will have to beat Chelsea to his signature. Meanwhile, Juventus are said to be monitoring Barca target Yacine Adli.

Karamoh has impressed this season after joining Inter Milan on a two-year loan from Caen in the summer, and Tom Hopkinson of the Daily Mirror reported Barcelona are now paying him greater attention.

According to the report, the Blaugrana have told their scouts to keep tabs on the 19-year-old for the remainder of this season after he scored a superb goal against Bologna in his first start for the Nerazzurri.

Karamoh has made only seven Serie A appearances for Inter this term but showcased his quality with a 2-1 winner against Bologna earlier in February, via BT Sport:

The teenager scored five goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances for Caen last season and played almost exclusively off the right wing, although Inter have preferred to let him feature in a more central, supporting striker role.

Italian football writer David Amoyal recently spoke highly of the France under-21 international and compared his potential to a certain other starlet who was once meant to achieve big things at the San Siro:

Barca have already recruited one French right-sided specialist in Ousmane Dembele, but incessant injury setbacks have prevented the former Borussia Dortmund trickster from having much impact in Catalonia.

McGrath's report outlined that Karamoh is valued at £25 million by his club, although he's yet to even reach the halfway stage in his loan with Inter, who have an obligation to buy the player at the end of his loan next summer.

Chelsea will provide stiff competition for Karamoh, who may view the competition at the Camp Nou as too big a step at this point in his career, with more clubs likely to take heed of his talent so long as his progress continues.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adli is also being monitored by Juventus, according to French newspaper L'Equipe (h/t Calciomercato.com), although ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson recently provided new details on his situation:

That would affect Juve's proposed plans to land Adli on a free transfer in the summer, with Barca and Arsenal two of the other European outfits linked with a move for his services.

The PSG II playmaker, 17, could be a cut-price bargain for any club fortunate enough to land him for free in the summer, but the French outfit could have room to demand whatever fee they'd like if he signs a new deal.