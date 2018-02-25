Real Madrid Transfer News: Robert Lewandowski Dismisses Bayern Exit Rumours

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has distanced himself from speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid following a recent change of agent.

The Poland international has joined Pini Zahavi's agency as of late, prompting rumours he may be preparing for a switch in the summer window. However, when asked about the links himself, the forward has insisted the change has nothing to do with a possible move to Madrid.

"No, that [agent change] has nothing to do with this speculation," said the 29-year-old told reporters (h/t Chris Burton of Goal). "I haven't heard anything from Real Madrid, I don't know whether my agent has and people will write what they want, but it doesn't interest me."

As we can see, courtesy of Goal, the comments from Lewandowski come after his manager Jupp Heynckes also suggested there was little to the recent transfer buzz:

The Bayern No. 9 has been linked regularly with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and according to Sky Sports' Guillem Balague, Lewandowski is the top summer target for the Madrid giants along with Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

If the move were to happen, then you sense an extraordinary sum of money would be involved, as Lewandowski is one of the best goalscorers in world football at the moment.

While he was unable to find the back of the net on Saturday when Bayern were held at home to Hertha Berlin, it was a rare off day for the striker in what has been yet another memorable campaign.

As these numbers from Squawka Football illustrate, in recent years in the German top flight, he has comfortably been the most prolific goalscorer:

Lewandowski represents something of a throwback at times because he's a powerful and dominant No. 9. However, he has so many different attributes to his game and that's what makes him so special.

The Pole can score so many different types of goals. In the penalty area, he comes alive and his reactions are so sharp. Additionally, he's strong on both feet, in the air and can shoot from distance as well.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Although they've been in decent form recently, there have been times when Madrid's attack has appeared a little static, and Lewandowski, evidently, would give them a totally different dimension.

Still, as noted by journalist Ben Hayward, the revered front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema appear to be finding a groove again:

Given the Madrid trio are in the peak years of their career, you sense that if Los Blancos were to invest in some new players for their front line, they'd be a little younger. Lewandowski may be world class, but he's 29, and given his importance to Bayern, he'd cost a massive amount.

In his time in Munich, the striker has won three league titles and is on course for a fourth, so perhaps the temptation would be there to take on a new challenge, especially if Madrid were to come calling in the summer. Bayern will not be willing sellers, though.