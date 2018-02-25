Donald Trump's Daughter Ivanka Attends 2018 Olympics Closing Ceremony

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser of United States President Donald Trump, was in attendance for Sunday morning's closing ceremony at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games as a part of the U.S. delegation.

Per Kelly McCleary and Jennifer Hauser of CNN.com, "Ivanka Trump stood up and clapped alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife as North and South Korean athletes entered the 2018 Winter Olympics' closing ceremony."

Her appearance wasn't popular with everyone, however, including skier Gus Kenworthy:

But Trump expressed her enjoyment of the Olympics and its closing ceremony.

"I'm so excited to be here," she told reporters. "It's just so incredibly inspiring. It's been an amazing couple of days and such an honor and privilege to be here with our allies in South Korea and celebrate all that we've accomplished as a culture, a society economically and, of course, in sport."